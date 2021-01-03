Caring for Norfolk pine, potting amaryllis

A: When planting an amaryllis bulb, select a pot which is about 1 to 2 inches wider than the diameter of the bulb. The container may be clay, ceramic or plastic, but should have drainage holes in the bottom. Plant the bulb in good, well-drained potting mix.

Place a small amount of potting mix in the bottom of the pot. Center the bulb in the middle of the pot. Then add additional potting mix, firming it around the roots and bulb. When finished potting, the upper one-half of the bulb should remain above the soil surface. Also, leave about one inch between the soil surface and the pot’s rim. Then water well and place in a warm (70 to 75 F) location.

After the initial watering, allow the potting mix to dry somewhat before watering again. Keep the mix moist, but not wet.

When growth appears, move the plant to a sunny window and apply a water soluble fertilizer every two to four weeks. During flower stalk elongation, turn the pot each day to keep the flower stalk growing straight. Flower stalks that lean badly will need to be staked.

Flowering usually occurs about six to eight weeks after potting. When the amaryllis begins to bloom, move the plant to a slightly cooler (65 to 70 F) location that doesn’t receive direct sun to prolong the life of the flowers.

