Caring for Norfolk pine, potting amaryllis

The poinsettia isn't the only holiday plant. Here are two others, with advice on their care.
Q: How do I care for a Norfolk Island Pine?
A: The Norfolk Island pine is a popular houseplant, and many people use it as a living Christmas tree.
The Norfolk Island pine thrives indoors when given good, consistent care. Place the Norfolk Island pine in a brightly lit location near an east, west or south window. Rotate the plant weekly to prevent the plant from growing toward the light and becoming lopsided.
Thoroughly water the Norfolk Island pine when the soil surface becomes dry to the touch. Discard the excess water which drains out the bottom of the pot. From spring to early fall, fertilize the plant with a dilute fertilizer solution every two to four weeks. A temperature of 55 to 70 F is suitable for the Norfolk Island pine.
Winter is often a difficult time because of low relative humidity levels in most homes. Raise the humidity level around the Norfolk Island pine with a humidifier or place the plant on a pebble tray. Low relative humidity levels, insufficient light, or excessively dry soil conditions may induce browning of branch tips and lead to the loss of the lower branches.
Q: How do I pot up an amaryllis bulb?
A: When planting an amaryllis bulb, select a pot which is about 1 to 2 inches wider than the diameter of the bulb. The container may be clay, ceramic or plastic, but should have drainage holes in the bottom. Plant the bulb in good, well-drained potting mix.
Place a small amount of potting mix in the bottom of the pot. Center the bulb in the middle of the pot. Then add additional potting mix, firming it around the roots and bulb. When finished potting, the upper one-half of the bulb should remain above the soil surface. Also, leave about one inch between the soil surface and the pot’s rim. Then water well and place in a warm (70 to 75 F) location.
After the initial watering, allow the potting mix to dry somewhat before watering again. Keep the mix moist, but not wet.
When growth appears, move the plant to a sunny window and apply a water soluble fertilizer every two to four weeks. During flower stalk elongation, turn the pot each day to keep the flower stalk growing straight. Flower stalks that lean badly will need to be staked.
Flowering usually occurs about six to eight weeks after potting. When the amaryllis begins to bloom, move the plant to a slightly cooler (65 to 70 F) location that doesn’t receive direct sun to prolong the life of the flowers.