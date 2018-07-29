As I pulled into the driveway of the former Free Photography Studio and house for today's story, I well remembered the two-story wood carriage house-barn that stood in the back until 1999.
The roof was sagging, and city inspectors had determined that the building was structurally unsound, a hazard that might collapse into the alley. The city told then-owner Lois Free that she'd either have to fix it up or tear it down.
Lois didn't particularly want to do either, and historic preservationists winced at the prospect of losing this thread of the city's old architectural fabric.
This is the point where the story took a turn for the better.
Gary Hill, a carpenter for the North Scott School District, got wind of the dilemma and proposed a solution. At the time, he and his significant other, Dawn Marti, were looking for a barn in the country that they could buy and turn into a home.
They weren't finding anything, but the carriage house offered possibilities.
Hill got together with Mrs. Free and bought the building for $1, with the intention of taking it down and rebuilding it on a half-acre lot on Davenport's West 49th Street.
It took the couple three years, but that is what they did, moving into the home in 2002, where they remain today.
I visited them last week to refresh my memory about their story.
In a nutshell, they built a brand-new home and sided it with the old lumber that they removed from the carriage house piece by piece, numbering each board with spray paint so they'd know where to reinstall it when the time came.
The home's exterior lines are true to the original carriage house, but the inside is completely different, with one large great room on the first floor and one large bedroom with bath, closet and laundry on the second. Gone are the grain bins and hay mow on the second floor and the privy that stood in one corner of the first.
Hill designed the home himself, and he and Marti did much of the construction, with help from family and friends. Work took 14 months. In addition to the carriage house siding, the home contains large, rough-hewn beams they salvaged from an 1860s dairy barn east of Eldridge.
How it unfolded
The couple dismantled the carriage house in October 1999, storing the lumber in piles under tarps on their 49th Street property while they continued living — full-time, even in winter! —in their 48-foot houseboat at Sunset Marina, Rock Island. (Another story.)
Hill spent that winter getting the design just right, having his drawings inspected and approved by an engineering firm so that they would be accepted by the city.
"It took me a while to wade through all the stuff they wanted," he says of the city requirements.
The original carriage house was 20 feet long and 24 feet deep, but Hill decided that he'd have to enlarge it to 24 feet by 36 feet on the ground floor and 24 feet by 24 feet on the second floor to include all the features he wanted. That provides about 1,440 square feet of living space.
Otherwise he stayed as true as possible to the original lines — the same pitch on the roof, the same gables, the same "lean-tos" on either side and the same window and door openings.
The original sliding door is now a bank of three windows, and he transposed a window and door, but otherwise the front exterior "is pretty much the way it was," Hill says.
He also built an attached garage in back, but that isn't visible from the front.
In finishing the exterior, the couple power-washed the salvaged lumber, attached it "inside out" because the underside was in better shape, then painted it.
Boards and trim that were too deteriorated to use were replicated using lumber salvaged from the dairy barn. Likewise, because the home is bigger than the original, Hill finished out the siding with dairy barn lumber.
The inside is framed just like a conventional home with engineered truss and poured concrete foundation. Hill wasn't able to salvage any of the interior wood; it was too far gone.
The only thing Hill and Marti are sad about is that Lois Free didn't live long enough to see her "darling barn," as she called it, reconstructed on their lot. She died about six months before reconstruction.