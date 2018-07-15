Q: Coco was in to see her veterinarian last month for a check-up and her rabies vaccination. Her doctor thought she heard a heart murmur and wants to do some additional tests. Our Boston terrier had heart disease but we have never had a cat with it before. Will we treat it the same? Is it more serious than Buttons' problem?
A: Like dogs and people, cats can suffer from a wide variety of heart ailments including heart valve disease, which is the most common type in dogs. At Coco’s age, and assuming she is healthy, other types of heart disease are more likely.
Your veterinarian likely wants to check Coco to make sure she isn’t hyperthyroid. This disease of the thyroid gland ramps up the metabolism and can directly affect the heart with an increased rate, or beats per minute. This sometimes results in a murmur that your veterinarian can hear. A simple blood test to check for thyroid levels may be all that is necessary.
If Coco is hyperthyroid, successful treatment may not only slow the heart down but make the murmur go away.
Other types of heart disease can require more in-depth testing or an examination of the heart and its normal structure. Ultrasound examinations are the best way to look at the heart and determine what part or parts are responsible for the murmur. Newer blood tests for heart muscle disease are also now available and your veterinarian may request one of these as well.
The seriousness will depend ultimately on the type of disease — those heart issues caused by other diseases such as hyperthyroidism may respond well to treatment for the initiating disease while those that involve the muscle of the heart can be more of a challenge.
Questions? Send them to Dr. Sandeman, Home & Garden, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801. Or, email to papertrained@ mchsi.com. Dr. Sandeman cannot answer letters or email personally, but questions of general interest will be answered in this column.