Cat refuses carrier? Here are tips

One of the major obstacles and fears about bringing a feline friend to a veterinary clinic is the stress associated with the cat carrier. Despite a myriad of different styles and sizes, many cats refuse to be placed in one easily. Here are some tips to help make this part of a health care visit less of a chore:

1. Start early! Habituate your cat to the carrier when just a kitten by feeding near the carrier and ultimately placing treats inside the carrier. Some cats will readily enter for catnip and some can even be trained to go in on their own for treats.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

2. Buy the right kind of carrier! Pets should feel safe inside the carrier; an enclosure that limits their view of the outside world is less stressful than wire or mesh that allows cats to see things outside what might make them anxious. Carriers that open from the top and sides are preferable, and those that can be easily taken apart are a plus as well.

3. To each their own. If more than one cat is taking a trip, each should have its own carrier. Sometimes the visit will upset one or both, and a fracas could break out — not a good situation in a confined space. Spraying the feline pheromone Feliway on blankets that can be placed in the carrier can minimize tensions as well.

In some cases, anti-anxiety medication can be extremely beneficial, while in less extreme situations, simply placing a towel or blanket over the carrier may be enough to limit the trauma of a veterinary visit. For more information about a stress-free trip for your cat, check with your veterinarian!

Questions? Send them to Dr. Sandeman, Home & Garden, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801. Or, email to papertrained@ mchsi.com. Dr. Sandeman cannot answer letters or email personally, but questions of general interest will be answered in this column.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sprout new ideas with our home & garden newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.