As mosquito season swings into full gear, cat owners should be aware that their pets can contract heartworm, a deadly, mosquito-borne parasitic disease traditionally associated with dogs.
In fact, recent research suggests that across the country, the risk of felines becoming infected is 0.4 percent, while in areas of the South with larger, year-round populations of mosquitoes, that rate may be doubled.
While this may seem like a small percentage, it actually means more than 300,000 cats in the United States may suffer from heartworm disease.
As expected, outdoor cats are more at risk, but at least 15 percent of the cats diagnosed were kept strictly indoors. Those with other problems such as bite wounds and respiratory infections also were at a higher risk.
Heartworm disease in cats is a little different than in dogs. Cats can usually mount an immune response that kills the parasites. But cats also can suffer from a lower airway disease that may resemble asthma and lead to death. Additionally, testing and treatment are more complicated for cats than dogs.
To minimize the risk that cats will contract this preventable disease, the American Heartworm Society recommends that all cats be put on a preventative program. Several medications are available. They are safe and effective for prevention of the disease and some will additionally protect against from other parasitic infestations such as fleas or intestinal parasites.
Discuss your cat’s risk factors with your veterinarian and determine the best medication to stop this disease before it starts.
Questions? Send them to Dr. Sandeman, Home & Garden, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801. Or, email to papertrained@ mchsi.com. Dr. Sandeman cannot answer letters or email personally, but questions of general interest will be answered in this column.