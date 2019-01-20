Try 1 month for 99¢
Intestinal issues,  diabetes mellitus,  hyperthyroidism, urinary tract infection and lymphoma are the top five reasons cat owners with Embrace Pet Insurance took their pets to the vet and made insurance claims in 2018, according to the company.

The top five issues for dogs were intestinal issues, allergies, ear infections, lameness and cranial cruciate ligament tears.

On average, cat claims were costlier than dog claims, and that might be surprising to some.

“Typically, it’s more difficult to detect an illness or injury in cats because they’re so good at hiding pain. It may take their owner days or weeks to notice when something is wrong which delays treatment and ultimately leads to a higher vet bill,” said Jenna Mahan, director of claims at Embrace.

Here is a look at the top five claims for dogs and cats, the average cost of care, and symptoms pet owners should look for.

Cats

1. Intestinal issues (680) $900

Watch for prolonged vomiting, diarrhea, anorexia or abdominal pain, constipation, dull coat, weight loss, or excessive thirst

2. Diabetes mellitus (360) $1,150

Watch for excessive urination, constant thirst, poor appetite, weight loss, dandruff and oily coat, decreased activity/weakness/depression, vomiting

3. Hyperthyroidism (350) $980

Watch for increased or decreased appetite, patchy hair loss/matted hair, increased thirst and urination, weight loss, dehydration/vomiting, aggressive behavior/easily stressed

4. Urinary tract infection (315) $370

Watch for abnormal/frequent urination, straining or inability to urinate, only passing a small amount of urine, constant licking, lethargy, excessive thirst, or vomiting

5. Lymphoma (300) $2,520

Watch for respiratory symptoms consistent with the growth of masses in the chest are common in younger cats. In older cats, intestinal tumors leading to weight loss, diarrhea, and vomiting are more common.

Dogs

1. Intestinal issues, (8,600) $790

Watch for vomiting, diarrhea, not eating or drinking, excessive drooling, or foaming at the mouth.

2. Allergies (7,400) $390

Watch for scratching or rubbing the ear, warm ears (hot to the touch), discharge/odor coming from the ear, redness and/or swelling, hair loss around the ear, or head shaking/loss of balance.

4. Lameness (4,550) $620

Watch for inability to properly use one or more limbs, subtle pain or tenderness, inability to place weight on a limb.

5. Cranial cruciate ligament tear (3,230) $4,160

Watch for sudden pain in legs/whimpering/limping, lameness in the hind legs, swelling, stiffness and abnormal sitting positions, difficulty getting up, or decreased activity levels.

