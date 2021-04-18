Celebrate Earth Day with PSCW at the Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area on April 24

The entrance at Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area has been overtaken by brush.

Partners of Scott County Watersheds and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are seeking volunteers join the cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, near Mount Joy, Iowa.

Volunteers will use loppers and hand saws to remove small trees and woody plants along the west side of the property. All tools will be provided, including bags and litter-grabbers to remove trash. Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes/boots, work gloves, hats, bug spray and sunscreen.

All skill levels are welcome, and adult supervision is required for those younger than 16.

Register at www.xstreamcleanup.org/event/crow-creek-wildlife-management-area-vegetation-removal-42421.

