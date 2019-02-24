Two chairs of the kind designed by Marcel Breuer in the 1920s are part of the Bauhaus display at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport. Note how "modern" they look. Bauhaus helped define the sense of "modern."
Wassily Kandinsky was a leader in the Bauhaus school and one of his 1911 woodcut prints is on display at the German center, loaned by the Cedar Rapids Art Museum. Kandinsky was a pioneer in abstract art; he believed "art should be independent from observations of the external world." His work comprises a major part of the permanent collection at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.
Wassily Kandinsky's Orientalisches, 1911, a woodcut print, is seen on display at the German American Heritage Center in Davenport, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.
A reproduction of Marcel Breuer's Wassily Chair, designed in 1926, is on display at the German American Heritage Center. According to a placard, "the simplicity of the chair "made it affordable and easy to reproduce and is one of the most iconic pieces of the Bauhaus."
Marcel Breuer was in charge of furniture making at the Bauhaus, and he was the mentor to Bengt von Rosen, a student who eventually lived and practiced architecture in the Quad-Cities. Here Breuer sits in a chair he designed called the Wassily.
Wassily Kandinsky was a pioneer in abstract art; he believed "art should be independent from observations of the external world." His work comprises a major part of the permanent collection at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.
Bengt von Rosen always enjoyed painting. This watercolor of a scene in Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Center is one of 9 von Rosen paintings on display at the German American Heritage Center as part of its Bauhaus exhibit.
Bengt von Rosen built this secretary, or desk, as his journeyman project while attending the Bauhaus design school in Germany in 1925. The desk is part of the permanent collection of the Bauhaus Museum in Weimar, Germany, where the school was founded.
Bengt von Rosen always enjoyed painting. This watercolor of a scene in Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Center is one of 9 von Rosen paintings on display at the German American Heritage Center as part of its Bauhaus exhibit.
This house in Germany came out of the Bauhaus school of design.
A reproduction of Marcel Breuer's Model B34 Armchair, designed in 1928, is on display at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport.
The Bauhaus exhibit at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport, is heavy on text.
A series of pegboards offer guests the opportunity to post their own designs at the German American Heritage Center in Davenport.
This watercolor painting of the Mississippi River in Dubuque was created by Bauhaus student and one-time Davenport resident Bengt von Rosen.
Roman Scholtz, of Bettendorf, sketched this image of Bengt von Rosen, his close friend and fellow architect.
A board allowing patrons to vote on their favorite style is seen on display at the German American Heritage Center in Davenport, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.
Walk into the latest exhibit at Davenport's German American Heritage Center and you immediately see that its emphasis is on text to read rather than objects to look at.
It is about the Bauhaus, a state-sponsored design school founded in Germany in 1919. During its short life — it was closed in 1933 by the Nazi — it had a profound influence on design as we know it today, everything from art and architecture to furniture.
Basically, it introduced a look we call "modern."
"Everyone would recognize the design, but wouldn't know what it is called," said Kyle Dickson, the center's assistant director who designed the exhibit in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the school's founding. "Bauhaus" literally means "building house."
"So many things came from it (the Bauhaus). It paved the way for modern design."
The exhibit fits perfectly with the center's mission of telling stories of Germans and their influence on the world because the ideas of this small institution were widely disseminated and began influencing American skyscrapers, public buildings and other structures in the late 1930s, Dickson said.
How much we take for granted the modern-looking, clean-line designs pioneered by the Bauhaus becomes really clear if/when you as a visitor begin to sit down on one of four chairs in the exhibit.
Ooops!
The chairs are part of the display, not something set out comfort. It's just that they look so familiar. They have gone from groundbreaking to timeless; they are part of our lives.
But you also can grasp how in their day — the late 1920s — these chairs made of tubular steal and leather were a radical departure from the carved walnut and tufted red velvet of the Victorian era that officially ended with the death of the queen in 1901.
The Bauhaus was founded in Weimar, Germany, by Walter Gropius, an architect and one of many soldiers of World War I who "saw the smoke of machines on the battlefields and on his return home, feared that the mechanisms of mass production would ruin the social relevance of art," according to the exhibit's text.
The idea for the school was that "if we can't escape industrialization, let's at least make sure an artist has his hand in it," Dickson said.
The designs and craftsmanship that came out of it were departures from the past with an emphasis on minimalism, lack of ornamentation and use of steel and glass. Some might call them geometric.
It is from the Bauhaus we get such expressions as "form follows function" and "less is more," according to the text.
Several of the school's leaders eventually emigrated to the United States where their influence continued. Ludwig Miles Van Der Rohe, who helped shape the International Style as a movement in modern architecture in the 1920s, became head of the architecture department at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago.
Marcel Breuer, known for his 1926 design of the Wassily chair, inspired by the handlebars of his bicycle, taught at Harvard University, as did Gropius.
In addition to four chairs, the exhibit at the German center includes a woodcut by Visily Kandinsky, on loan from the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art. Kandinsky was a pioneer in abstract art; he believed "art should be independent from observations of the external world," according to exhibit text. That is, art should not look like the objects you see in front of you.
Kandinsky's work comprises a major part of the permanent collection at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, as Solomon Guggenheim collected more than 150 of his paintings.