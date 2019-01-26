Grandview, Iowa, is a town of about 300 people in the middle of farm fields unfurling in all directions.
Located 16 miles southwest of Muscatine, this out-in-the-country location is one of the reasons hundreds of people — mostly women — make day trips here, tracking down a vintage salvage business housed in a 100-year-old barn marked with a bright turquoise sign.
Called R7 Reclaimed, the business owned by Tenneil and Jesse Register sells treasures they have "picked" from old farm buildings, estate sales and elsewhere throughout the Midwest. The couple also tries to create an experience.
Get out of your car after a drive from the Quad-Cities, and you feel the quiet. Birds swoop from tree to tree. Tables and chairs are set up for hot chocolate, or lemonade, inside or outside, depending on the season. Tenneil might stop by with friendly conversation.
R7 Reclaimed is a place to shop, but it's also a place to sit, linger, take in the countryside.
"We want people to feel as though they have stepped back in time to a friendlier time," Tenneil said. "The world is so full of chaos. We're all about kindness, friendliness."
The primary focus of the business is to sell old stuff that has been reclaimed and repurposed, or that can be.
Under a lean-to on a side of the barn you'll find stacks of lumber, metal laundry rinse tubs, windows and doors — "raw goods," as Tenneil calls them, awaiting only the creativity of the human mind to be turned into something new that is functional, or attractive, or both.
Inside are items to which she already has applied her own creativity to repurpose.
So, "if you want to feel like a 'picker,' you go out here," Tenneil said, gesturing to the raw goods. "If you want to feel like a shopper, you go inside."
As she opens a side door, one steps into what was one of eight large horse stalls, now filled with merchandise.
Mixed in with reclaimed items is new merchandise such as soy candles, Amish-made jams and jellies, earrings with pendants cut from leather, several styles of clothing, signs and lotions.
You'll also find wood furniture, primarily tables, custom-made by Jesse in his large workshop and some antique pieces, such as a dresser and buffet, that can be used for their intended purpose.
Growing up on an acreage in rural Scott County, Tenneil said she was the book smart daughter and her sister was the creative artist.
But after working in visual design in retail, and getting her own home to decorate, her creative side blossomed.
Repurposing gives her joy because it's a creative act. Her intent is to dream up ideas no one has thought of before to "provide that element of surprise, the unexpected," she said.
An example? Consider an old metal spice container. What can you do with that? Well, Tenneil glued a magnet on the back, stuck in a few pencils and made a pencil holder for a refrigerator.
But she knows that to keep people coming back, she has to be nimble.
Once customers have seen spice containers turned into pencil holders for a time, the idea can become passe.
So producing the unexpected is a continuing need. "That's how it is," she said. "A thing might be popular for a year."
She also aims for total turnover in inventory every three months, and she is branching into offering classes so customers can express their own creativity.
On Friday-Saturday, Feb. 8-9, Reclaimed will host an "I (heart) Junk Sale" with instruction on making a floral arrangement and a coat rack out of a reclaimed door header.
Back story
Tenneil is a teacher by profession, currently employed as a K-12 instructional coach for the Louisa-Muscatine school district.
She and Jesse met about eight years ago at the Rhubarb Fest in Aledo, Illinois. Jesse was playing (and still does) in the Kross Kountry band as lead singer and guitarist. Tenneil's mother had heard him and convinced Tenneil that she needed to hear him, too.
Both had been married and had children, but at the time of the fest, both marriages had ended and each was feeling broken. They met and found a way to heal, and thrive, together.
The business began a few years ago when Tenneil suggested they clear out an apartment they owned in Grandview to make into a studio for reclaimed items and to have a sale.
Neighbors weren't sure what to make of it. Was it a garage sale? A yard sale?
Whatever it was, nearly 300 people walked through in a few hours.
The couple came up with the name R7 Reclaimed because it's the shorthand story of their lives.
The "R" refers to their name, Register. The "7" refers to the number in their blended family, with five children, ranging in age from 11 to 22. And "Reclaimed" is what the business is about.
"It's about second chances," Tenneil said. "It's about new things from old."
As the couple built their business and considered how or where to expand, friends at church let them know that their barn was available for lease. It previously had been turned into a garden center, so all the work of converting a place for animals into a place for people was already done.
The barn was clean; sided with red metal trimmed in white; featured a wide staircase to the hayloft, and had plumbing (including restrooms), electrical service and a checkout area.
In two years, the operation has grown beyond expectations.
As for the future, "I don't know if we want to be much bigger, but we always want to be surprising people," Tenneil said.
The couple is thinking about opening another business in town "with a totally different concept" that would be another reason for people to drive to Grandview.
"We want to keep drawing people to (help) the local economy," Tenneil said. "People say, 'What are you doing?' We're chasing a dream."