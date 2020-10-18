Checklist of chores; clean gutters, check furnace

Fall has officially begun, so before the cold hits for good, you'll want to winterize your home to make sure the furnace is in good repair and that any cracks and crevices in your home are sealed up for maximum energy-efficiency.

Here is a checklist of chores to keep your home in good shape.

1. Roof: After the April 7 hailstorm and the Aug. 19 derecho, lots of Quad-Citians have had their roofs replaced or at least thoroughly looked over. If you have not, do so now. A roof should be straight. Any sagging might signal rotting sheeting. Look for missing, dried or broken shingles.

2. Chimney: Loose brick, crumbling mortar joints and missing caps are signs of neglect on brick stone chimneys. Hire a mason for these repairs. Your chimney should have a cap to keep out critters and moisture.

If you have a wood-burning fireplace use a flashlight indoors to inspect it. The damper should operate freely, and the flue should be free of creosote buildup, which can cause unwanted fires. If you use your fireplace frequently, schedule an annual cleaning with a professional chimney sweep.