Childhood train rolls on down the line

When Ray Palczynski of Bettendorf read our Dec. 13 stories about toys and our request for memories of childhood favorites, he knew instantly what toy meant the most to him: a Lionel train.

His parents purchased it shortly after he was born 60 years ago, and it circled under family Christmas trees throughout his childhood and those of his seven brothers and sisters.

When Palczynski grew up and moved away, he lost touch with the train.

But when his oldest son, Nick, was born in 1986 as the family's first grandchild, the train made its way to the Palczynski home in Bettendorf where it has been running during Christmas time ever since.

And now during this past Christmas, which included visits from children and grandchildren, Palczynski realized it was time to pass on the tradition.