Christmas market will open in Bishop Hill

Bishop Hill, the historic Henry County, Illinois, town that began as a Swedish Colony will host its Julmarknad, or Christmas Market, on Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 5-6.

Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 5. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 6.

The Julmarknad tradition began in Sweden in the 14th century, with the market typically held in the town square.

The attractions in Bishop Hill include Swedish folk characters, traditional Swedish holiday decorations, and unique Christmas gifts for sale. The traditional foods and handicrafts offered for sale give a glimpse of life in the past, as well as the opportunity to incorporate them into modern life.

All shops, museums, and restaurants will be open. A working model railroad will be on display in the Steeple Building Museum.

Due to COVID-19, the Bishop Hill association asks visitors to social distance. Businesses require masks indoors and have capacity limits.

In addition, due to the changing nature of the pandemic, there is the possibility that additional modifications might be made to Julmarknad. So check before visiting.

For more information, call 309-927-3899, email bhha@mymctc.net, or visit www.visitbishophill.com.

Information will also be posted on various Facebook pages including the Bishop Hill Heritage Association and the Bishop Hill Arts Council.

