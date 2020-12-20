CHRISTMAS RECIPES

Here are four sweet treats from current and former editors of the Quad-City Times.
Deb's Peanut Brittle
2 cups sugar
1 cup white corn syrup
1 cup water
2 tablespoons butter
4 cups raw peanuts
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
Stir together the sugar, white corn syrup and water in a 4½-quart saucepan over low heat until the sugar is dissolved. Increase heat and bring to a boil. Cover and boil gently for 5 minutes. Uncover, and put in candy thermometer. Continue cooking without stirring until the temperature reaches 234 degrees.
Mix in the butter and peanuts.
Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the mixture reaches 300.
Remove from heat and remove thermometer. Add the baking soda and vanilla, stir until mixture foams, then pour into two buttered jelly roll pans, about 17¼ inches by 11½ inches.
Crack when cool and store in tightly covered container.
— From Deb Brasier
Deb says the key to success is to boil the mixture to exactly the right temperature using a candy thermometer. Once the final boil reaches 300 degrees, just pour the mixture out onto greased jelly roll sheets and let cool, generally overnight.
Then, crack pieces apart with your hands and store in a tightly covered container so that the brittle doesn't pick up moisture. (If it does, it won't be brittle any more.)
Gingerbread Men Cookies
3 cups flour
2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup butter, softened
¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar
½ cup molasses (I use full flavor)
1 egg
Mix flour, spices, soda and salt into large bowl. Set aside.
Beat butter and brown sugar in large bowl with mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.
Add molasses and egg; beat well.
Gradually beat in flour mixture on low speed until well-mixed.
Press dough into a thick, flat disk. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 350. Roll out dough to one-fourth of an inch thick on lightly floured work surface. Cut into gingerbread men shapes with cookie cutter. Press in "red hots" for eyes and mouth. Place one inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.
Bake 8-10 minutes or until edges of cookies are set and just begin to brown.
Cool on baking sheets 1 to 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely. Decorate cooled cookies as desired. To make the cookies pictured here, make a powdered sugar frosting recipe, then use a pastry bag to pipe on a bow under the chin and little squiggles on the top of the head and at the hands and feet.
— From Alma Gaul
Sugar and Spice Drops
Oven: 350. Baking time: 10 minutes
Makes 2 dozen unless you eat raw dough, which you can safely do here, because there are no eggs. This is a vegan-friendly recipe.
½ cup vegetable oil
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup molasses
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
1-2/3 cup all purpose flour
Granulated sugar for coating the dough.
Preheat over to 350. Lightly grease two baking sheets.
In a medium-sized bowl, beat together oil, brown sugar, molasses, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices. Then mix in flour.
Shape or scoop the dough into 1½ inch balls. Roll the balls in granulated sugar and place on the baking sheets. Use a fork to press a crisscross pattern on the top of each.
Bake for 10 minutes or until set. Remove from oven and transfer to a rack to cool.
— From Liz Boardman
Chocolate Butterscotch Peanut Clusters
12 ounce bag chocolate chips (Nestle semisweet chips)
12 ounce bag butterscotch chips (Nestle)
12 ounce can red-skinned Spanish peanuts (Planters with sea salt)
In a big microwaveable bowl, melt morsels. In my microwave, this usually takes about 90 seconds. Stir, and slowly mix in peanuts. Spoon onto waxed paper and wait for them to harden, usually a couple of hours.
— From Lucinda Resnick
