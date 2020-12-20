CHRISTMAS RECIPES

Press dough into a thick, flat disk. Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350. Roll out dough to one-fourth of an inch thick on lightly floured work surface. Cut into gingerbread men shapes with cookie cutter. Press in "red hots" for eyes and mouth. Place one inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake 8-10 minutes or until edges of cookies are set and just begin to brown.

Cool on baking sheets 1 to 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely. Decorate cooled cookies as desired. To make the cookies pictured here, make a powdered sugar frosting recipe, then use a pastry bag to pipe on a bow under the chin and little squiggles on the top of the head and at the hands and feet.

— From Alma Gaul

Sugar and Spice Drops

Oven: 350. Baking time: 10 minutes

Makes 2 dozen unless you eat raw dough, which you can safely do here, because there are no eggs. This is a vegan-friendly recipe.

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup molasses

1 teaspoon baking powder