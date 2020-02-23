CINNAMON RAISIN BREAD RECIPE

3. Pour the yeast liquid into the bowl of a stand mixer, and add the flour, salt, eggs, and raisins.

4. Stir it around with a wooden spoon or the dough hook of the mixer until roughly combined.

5. Fit the stand mixer with the dough hook, and knead for 10 minutes on medium low speed.

6. Move dough to oiled bowl and cover with plastic wrap and let the dough rise for one to two hours, until doubled in size.

7. Lightly flour your countertop and spread the dough into a rectangle that is the length of your loaf pan (about 9 inches). It doesn't have to be perfect.

8. Make the cinnamon filling by stirring together the brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Brush melted butter on dough.

9. Sprinkle the cinnamon mixture all over the top of the dough rectangle, then roll the dough up like a cinnamon roll, and pinch the seam shut.

10. Grease a loaf pan with butter, and place the bread roll seam side down into the pan.

11. Cover the loaf with plastic wrap and let it rise for 60 minutes.