CINNAMON RAISIN BREAD RECIPE

Last week's Home & Garden section included a column by Alma Gaul describing bread and roll recipes made with a Kitchen Aid mixer dough hook. A reader asked if we could share the recipes, so here is the first in the series.
Cinnamon Raisin Bread
FOR THE DOUGH:
1 cup milk
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
3 tablespoons honey
2¼ teaspoons instant yeast
3½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
½ cup raisins
Butter for greasing the pan
FOR THE CINNAMON FILLING:
¼ cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
⅛ teaspoon salt
INSTRUCTION:
1. Combine the milk, melted butter, and honey in a microwave safe glass.
2. Heat the liquid in the microwave to 110 to 115 degrees F, and then stir in the yeast. Let this mixture sit for 10 minutes, until foamy.
3. Pour the yeast liquid into the bowl of a stand mixer, and add the flour, salt, eggs, and raisins.
4. Stir it around with a wooden spoon or the dough hook of the mixer until roughly combined.
5. Fit the stand mixer with the dough hook, and knead for 10 minutes on medium low speed.
6. Move dough to oiled bowl and cover with plastic wrap and let the dough rise for one to two hours, until doubled in size.
7. Lightly flour your countertop and spread the dough into a rectangle that is the length of your loaf pan (about 9 inches). It doesn't have to be perfect.
8. Make the cinnamon filling by stirring together the brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Brush melted butter on dough.
9. Sprinkle the cinnamon mixture all over the top of the dough rectangle, then roll the dough up like a cinnamon roll, and pinch the seam shut.
10. Grease a loaf pan with butter, and place the bread roll seam side down into the pan.
11. Cover the loaf with plastic wrap and let it rise for 60 minutes.
12. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F, and place a ceramic pan on the lowest shelf of the oven. Add enough boiling water to cover the bottom of the sheet pan, and then bake the bread on the shelf above the water for 40-50 minutes until the inside registers 190 to 200 degrees on an instant read thermometer.
13. Let the bread cool completely on a wire rack before slicing it. Enjoy!