The cities of Davenport and Bettendorf will pick up yard waste bags with no sticker required through this week, Friday, April 12. Bundled branches and tree trimmings also will be picked up for free.
Residents also may drop off yard waste for free at the Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Ave. (County Road Y-48) as an alternative to the Davenport Compost Facility which has been closed because of flooding on the Mississippi River.
The landfill will be used as a drop-off site until the flood waters recede. Hours at the landfill for yard waste are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. You will be directed where to place yard wastes.
After flooding recedes, the yard waste will be collected and composted.
Meantime, no compost products will be available for purchase until the Compost Facility re-opens.
Here are the yard waste schedules in other cities:
• Moline does not offer no-sticker weeks in the spring, but its regular sticker collection has begun and will continue through Dec. 14 on one's regular garbage collection day. Stickers are $2.
Bundled tree branches and trimmings will be picked up for free. Unbundled and larger piles of brush and limbs require prepayment of $140 to the city of Moline Finance Office, 1630 8th Ave.
• Rock Island will begin its no-sticker weeks on Monday, April 15, continuing though May 3, on one's regular garbage collection day. One does not need to be a participant in the Yard Waste Subscription Service to use this special collection. The pickup is for leaves only; no sticks or branches.
The city also will furnish free bags; the maximum is 20 bags per day, while supplies last.
Locations include City Hall; the Public Works Department, 1309 Mill St.; Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St.; South Rock Island Township office, 1019 27th Ave.; Rock Island Township Assessor's office, 2827 7th Ave., Suite 1; Saukie Golf Course, 3102 38th St.; and Highland Golf Course, 9500 35th St. W.
• East Moline: Bagged yard waste will be picked up this month with no stickers required on one's regular garbage collection day.