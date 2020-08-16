Cities will pick up storm debris

To help Quad-City residents deal with downed trees and branches from Monday's storm, area public works departments are picking up yard waste for free in coming weeks, but directors asked residents to be patient because it will take time.

"It's going to be a very, very slow process," Rodd Schick, Moline's municipal services general manager, said last week. "Clean up could take two or three months."

Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said much the same: "The debris trail from the storm is widespread and significant. It will take time to collect everything.”

"Please be patient," a news release from the city of Bettendorf said. "There was a significant amount of damage from the storm. City crews will pick up your debris as soon as possible."

Here is what various cities are doing to help:

Davenport: All small debris should be placed in yard waste bags; pick up will be sticker-free through Aug 28.

Residents should do their best to bundle brush for efficient collection. Limbs placed for collection should not be longer than 5 feet or weigh more than 50 pounds.

For more information, call public works at 563-326-7923.