Cities will pick up storm debris

Cities will pick up storm debris

To help Quad-City residents deal with downed trees and branches from Monday's storm, area public works departments are picking up yard waste for free in coming weeks, but directors asked residents to be patient because it will take time.

"It's going to be a very, very slow process," Rodd Schick, Moline's municipal services general manager, said last week. "Clean up could take two or three months."

Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said much the same: "The debris trail from the storm is widespread and significant. It will take time to collect everything.”

"Please be patient," a news release from the city of Bettendorf said. "There was a significant amount of damage from the storm. City crews will pick up your debris as soon as possible."

Here is what various cities are doing to help:

Davenport: All small debris should be placed in yard waste bags; pick up will be sticker-free through Aug 28.

Residents should do their best to bundle brush for efficient collection. Limbs placed for collection should not be longer than 5 feet or weigh more than 50 pounds.

For more information, call public works at 563-326-7923.

Bettendorf: Tree limbs/branches must be cut in 5 foot lengths, but do not need to be tied and bundled. Set them in orderly piles at your regular collection point for collection.

If possible, put all other storm debris in Kraft paper bags; no yard waste stickers are required.

For more information, call public works at 563-344-4088 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Rock Island: Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, there will be a free special collection of trees, limbs, and branches only. Garbage and other materials should not be included.

Residents are asked to set out debris by 7 a.m. on their normal garbage collection day of the week in their regular garbage pick-up location or near the curb. Do not place limbs in the street. Limbs do not need to be trimmed or bundled. It may take several weeks to collect all debris.

In addition, the Refuse and Yard Waste Drop Off Center is open from 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan. The charge is $17 fee per vehicle with not more than the equivalent of a full-size pickup load per trip.

For more information, call public works at 309-732-2200.

Moline: Residents should put branches and tree debris in orderly piles along the curb or pavement. All debris and branches should be cut into pieces no longer than seven feet and do not have to be bundled.

City crews will not go onto private property to remove or cut up branches. Do not stack debris next to low wires or poles.

For anything over four inches in diameter, the city asks that you consider hiring a tree service or similar service for disposal.

Yard waste and recycling/trash collection will remain on regular schedule.

For more information, call public works at call 309-524-2400.

East Moline: Residents should pull trees and tree limbs to the curb and city crews will be around to pick them up in the next few days.

If your yard hasn't been picked up by the end of the week or early next week, call maintenance services at 309-752-1573.

 

Use caution as you work with trees

Forestry experts warn people to proceed with caution as they clean up tree damage from Monday’s historic storm.

“Be careful when working with trees and limbs that are snapped off, twisted and tangled together," Emma Hanigan, urban forestry coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said. "The trunk or tree limbs may bind against the chainsaw.”

Homeowners doing their own cleanup with a chainsaw should wear safety equipment, including hand, foot, leg, eye, face, hearing and head protection. “And be sure not to wear loose-fitting clothes” that could catch in the saw, she said.

After cleanup is complete, homeowners wanting to have their trees inspected should contact a professional, insured arborist.

The arborist can examine trees for cracks or other issues that might have been overlooked. In the case of oak trees, any pruning will need to be painted to prevent oak wilt.

When the time is right, homeowners who have lost trees are encouraged to replant.

The Iowa DNR has information and links to help homeowners identify and select a licensed arborist, safety, inspect trees, pruning and tree care and replanting online at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry

