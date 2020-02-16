Classes cover tomatoes, syrup-making, tree health

Horticulture in the Heartland features a keynote address on perennials plus 14 breakout sessions. In addition to the hands-on ink art workshop and the presentation by Randy Meier about his hard work in beautiful places, here are the other choices:
SESSION 1, 9:30-10:20 a.m.
Basic Botany 101, Ryan Welch, Clinton Community College. A refresher on the basic structures and functions of plants.
From Sap to Syrup, Mitch Gravert, Jackson County Master Gardener. How to make maple syrup, from gathering the sap to cooking it down.
Hard Work in Beautiful Places, Randy Meier, outdoor enthusiast. Meier explains his volunteer work helping to build trails in national parks and wilderness areas.
SESSION 2, 10:30-11:20 a.m.
Garden Myths Explained, Patrick O’Malley, Iowa State University. White grubs, Japanese beetles, apple maggots and creeping Charlie; the effects on soil of wood ash, pine needles, compost, salt, and gypsum; correct tree planting.
Creating and Preserving Living Landscapes, Tony Singh, nature enthusiast. Experiences nurturing a 34-acre living landscape in rural LeClaire, as well as hiking the the Appalachian, John Muir and Colorado trails.
Butterfly and Hummingbird Gardens, Ray Wolf, Scott County Master Gardener. The life cycle of butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators and the role gardens play in promoting them.
Ink Art Tile Workshop, Clinton County Master Gardeners.
SESSION 3, 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
Spring Gems of the Woodlands, Mitch Gravert, Jackson County Master Gardener. A photo tour of a long list of beautiful wild flowers.
Climate Change and Your Garden, Ray Wolf, Scott County Master Gardener. The science of climate change and what it means for our gardens.
Common Tree Health Issues in Iowa, Mark Vitosh, Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Insects and diseases that can hurt our shade trees as well as those that don't.
Fairy Furniture Workshop, Clinton County Master Gardeners. A hands-on workshop in which you'll create accessories for miniature fairy gardens. A $10 cost for supplies and patterns is payable at class time.
LUNCH, 12:30 p.m.-1:10 p.m.
SESSION 4, 1:15-2:10 p.m.
To Plant or Not, Mark Vitosh, Iowa DNR. Some commonly used landscape trees are no longer recommended because of insect and disease problems as well as invasive potential.
Everything Tomatoes, Patrick O’Malley, Iowa State University. Types of tomatoes, their culture, diseases, and insects.
From Flowers to Fruit, Sex Life of Plants, Ryan Welch, Clinton Community College. Learn how plants reproduce from the formation of their buds, to the blooming of their flowers.
2:15 p.m., closing remarks, door prizes.