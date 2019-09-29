Presentations on trees, positive aging (including how to use your smartphone) and using new kitchen appliances will be offered by University of Illinois Extension. Here's a look:
• Four Seasons of Gardening Live Webinar – “Tree Compartmentalization” – 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 (via Skype for Business) A presentation on the amount of tree energy expended to seal over pruning cuts and compartmentalize rot and decay within the boles of urban trees. Register online under the events tab at web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.
• Positive Living and Aging Well Workshops: noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Aledo Senior Center, 137 W. Main St., or noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Black Hawk Community Education Center, 404 E. 3rd St., Kewanee.
Advice from health experts geared to help older adults age more healthfully, including tips on eating, using a smartphone (learn how to send/receive text messages, photos and videos, use and download apps, check your email, and connect to wifi) and exercise. A light lunch will be served. To register, go to illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.
• What’s New in the Kitchen –Workshop, Wednesday, 10 a.m. Oct. 30 at Rock Island County Extension, Milan. A discussion of appliances, equipment, and tools for quicker, more convenient, and healthier meal preparation. Recipe demos using an air fryer, high-speed blender, spiralizer and pressure cooker. $3/person. Register online under the events tab at web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.