Clean your feeders to protect birds

If you enjoy feeding birds, please be vigilant about keeping your feeders clean.

Each year, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources receives reports of sick or dead birds at feeder locations, particularly in the southern part of the state.

Aspergillosis, a disease caused by a fungus which often grows in contaminated feed or litter, is one of the main causes of sick and/or dying birds at feeders. When the temperature warms, fungus quickly grows. Birds feeding on contaminated grain often become sick and die.

Salmonellosis is another disease that is contracted at feeders. This disease is caused by the Salmonella bacteria. It is transmitted mostly by contamination of bird droppings, frequently those found in the birds’ feed or water. It can also spread when one bird comes into direct contact with another. Birds suffering from this disease can appear weak, listless, and fluffed-up, and they might suffer convulsions before they die.

Some of the finches that appear to be sick have “house finch disease” or conjunctivitis, a disease which causes swelling of the eye tissue but is not always fatal.