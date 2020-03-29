Cleaning windows, drapes is annual spring chore

One of the main “spring cleaning” chores is to wash your windows, a job that doesn’t usually come up in weekly cleaning.

For cleaning the outsides, first hose the windows down with a light spray from a garden hose to remove the heaviest grime. Then, on a cloudy day, or when the window is in the shade, re-wash using a window cleaner or mild soap and water. Start at the top and use a damp squeegee blade to wipe off cleaner, Consumer Reports advised.

Clean the window coverings, too. For curtains and drapes, use a soft brush or dusting attachment to a vacuum cleaner. "Set on reduced suction to prevent fabric from being drawn into the nozzle," the magazine said.

If it’s been a long time since your treatments were really cleaned, consider taking them to the dry cleaners. If your curtains are cotton — wash them yourself, ironing with spray starch to give them back some body.

Most people don’t have the money or inclination to switch to lighter window treatments with the season, but there are some short cuts that can brighten things up.