Clinton couple gave arboretum as a gift to the community

The 14-acre Bickehaupt Arboretum at 340 S. 14th St., Clinton, was founded in 1970 by life-long Clinton residents, Robert and Frances Bickelhaupt, who lived on the property.

They developed the arboretum after Robert retired from his auto dealership business, and in response to Dutch elm disease, which destroyed most of the large street trees in Clinton. The couple wanted to create beauty in a city that had lost so much.

The Bickelhaupts had no formal education in horticulture or botany, but they taught themselves by traveling the world, touring gardens, attending seminars and lectures, and taking courses.

In 2000, Frances published a book titled "A Private Couple Creates a Public Garden," describing how they went about their work, including planning, record-keeping, financial management and equipment maintenance.

Robert died in 2006 and Frances in 2013. They had been married 68 years when Robert passed.

In 2015 the property was donated to Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to become part of Clinton Community College. In addition to the land, the arboretum board donated a gift of $1.8 million to help continue the arb's mission. 

That mission is to serve as a connection between people and plants through a better understanding of horticulture by developing and maintaining a well-documented collection of landscape plants adapted to the region for education and enjoyment.

The arboretum provides collections, classes, tours, a lending library and museum display of native animals.

It showcases more than 2,000 different tree and shrub species and is nationally known for its conifer collection, cited as one of the 10 best in the country. Daylilies, lilacs and peonies also are strong.

It attracts about 25,000 visitors annually.

Frances Bickelhaupt... 03/08/00

Frances Bickelhaupt shows off the book she wrote about the founding of the arboretum, a labor of love shared by her husband, Robert.

If you go

What: Bickelhaupt Arboretum, a 14 acre outdoor museum of plants

When: Open dawn to dusk daily

Where: 340 S. 14th St., Clinton

How much: Admission is free

For more information: call 563-242-4771 or visit bickelhaupt.org.

