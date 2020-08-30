CO poisoning is concern with generator use

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: Following the Aug. 10 derecho and ensuing power outages in the Quad-Cities, portable generators became a hot item. Although power has been restored and generators aren't so needed, it's good to review safety tips for the next time.)

In the aftermath of a storm, a generator is an invaluable piece of equipment that can, at the very least, help your life begin to feel normal again.

But because you probably rarely rely on a generator, it’s easy to overlook the basic safety measures that should be routine with such equipment. It’s also easy to get preoccupied by the cleanup work that lies ahead, so you may even be tempted to run a generator in a living space if most of your house is severely water damaged and cannot be saved.

That is never an option.

Generator misuse leads to deaths from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, injuries from close calls, and burns — all of which happen too often during power outages and storms.

The biggest problem, according to reports from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, is CO poisoning. Portable generators can produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas.