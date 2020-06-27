Col. Davenport murdered by bandits!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Her books were supposed to have been delivered two weeks ago Wednesday, but by 7 p.m. on the appointed day, Regena Trant Schantz was beginning to wonder.

She was still peering with hope out her windows, though, when — yes! — she was rewarded with the sight of a UPS truck heading toward her Davenport home. Inside were 125 copies of a book about Col. George Davenport that she had been researching and writing, on and off, for 44 years.

Schantz hurried down the steps to greet the driver who unloaded five, 45-pound boxes.

Inside was "The Trader at Rock Island: George Davenport and the Founding of the Quad Cities," the first and only biography ever written about the man for whom the city of Davenport is named.

And if COVID-19 guidelines allowed for book signings, now would be an opportune time because July 4 will be the 175th anniversary of Davenport's being shot, beaten and killed in his own home on Arsenal Island by bandits looking for gold.

But, no matter. The important work is finished.

Here in one place is everything Schantz could dig up about Davenport and, in so doing, dig up about what life was like in the early 1800s on the frontier that was the Mississippi River Valley and how European settlement changed everything.