Beautiful foliage plants are highly prized in perennial gardens. After flowers have finished blooming, foliage plants like coleus are welcome for their remarkable diversity of colors and combinations, as well as downright unusual shapes and textures. Newer varieties do well in shade and sun.
They’re the perfect plant for coloring inside the lines of a border or bed. Massed coleus plantings in all one color or a combo can have phenomenal impact in a sun-to-shade border.
Think cool lime, such as “Lime Time,” the yellow edged “Ruby Punch,” or the ruffled orange “Wicked Hot” to brighten a shady area, or add depth with dark burgundy and chocolate coleus varieties. They’re also marvelous in containers both as fillers and thrillers, depending on the leaf shape and color combination.
The “Under the Sea” coleus series is particularly striking with interesting foliage shapes, textures and colors. And for the first time ever, a coleus took home honors as an All America Selection for 2020, the deep red “Main Street Beale Street.”
• When to plant: Coleus should be planted after frost danger has passed in the spring and evening temperatures stay above 60 F. The plants are tolerant of a range of soil conditions, according to the National Garden Bureau, but do not like extreme conditions — too wet or too dry. Don’t overcrowd.
Light feeding with a slow-release fertilizer is recommended every two weeks, especially in containers. Have a light hand — over-feeding can cause colors to suffer. If containers are in sunny locations, use a moisture-retentive potting soil.
• Bring in during winter: They like heat (below 95 F), but languish below 55 F. Yes, these are annuals, but you can move them indoors and treat them like houseplants during colder months. Remember to rotate plants, avoid overwatering or letting plants dry out, and make sure there is adequate light.
• Pinching: Many gardeners pinch back their plants every few weeks to prevent flowering and encourage branching and foliage development. Newer varieties flower later in the season, but pinching helps with keeping a coleus in shape. If you’re going to pinch, do it just above a set of leaves or branch junction, suggests the NGB. Or, pinch some plants and leave flowers on others because bees love them.
