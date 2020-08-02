Beautiful foliage plants are highly prized in perennial gardens. After flowers have finished blooming, foliage plants like coleus are welcome for their remarkable diversity of colors and combinations, as well as downright unusual shapes and textures. Newer varieties do well in shade and sun.

They’re the perfect plant for coloring inside the lines of a border or bed. Massed coleus plantings in all one color or a combo can have phenomenal impact in a sun-to-shade border.

Think cool lime, such as “Lime Time,” the yellow edged “Ruby Punch,” or the ruffled orange “Wicked Hot” to brighten a shady area, or add depth with dark burgundy and chocolate coleus varieties. They’re also marvelous in containers both as fillers and thrillers, depending on the leaf shape and color combination.

The “Under the Sea” coleus series is particularly striking with interesting foliage shapes, textures and colors. And for the first time ever, a coleus took home honors as an All America Selection for 2020, the deep red “Main Street Beale Street.”