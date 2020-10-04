Common witch hazel blooms in the fall with bright yellow flowers.

URBANA, Ill. – With a name befitting the season it blooms, common witch hazel is a fall favorite for Midwest gardeners looking to add a small tree with character to their yard.

“People are very interested in plants that add some interest to their landscape in fall and winter,” Gemini Bhalsod, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, said. “Common witch hazel is one of my favorites because it supports pollinators and has unusual yellow flowers.”

There are many different witch hazels, all in the Hamamelidaceae plant family. Common witch hazel, or Hamamelis virginiana, is native, although it is uncommon in natural areas because its native range is farther east.

“Witch hazel is a beautiful addition to any garden because of its linear yellow flowers,” Bhalsod said. “The long, thin petals give the small flowers an interesting texture that stands out in the fall.”

Since common witch hazel blooms late in the year — mid to late October — its flowers blend in nicely with the colorful turning of the leaves.

Witch hazel is susceptible to few pests and diseases making it a great low-maintenance addition to any landscape. It even supports wasps, flies, and various moths.