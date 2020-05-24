Confessions of a grave groomer

Tomorrow is Memorial Day, but David Sodac of Bettendorf has had the gravesite of his parents and brother in LaSalle County, Illinois, decorated for two weeks now.
Grave grooming, as he calls it, is a tendency he inherited from his maternal grandmother, a native of Slovenia, where decorating graves is taken very seriously.
Sodac's introduction came in 1969, when he was student-teaching in LaSalle, near where his grandmother lived. Following is his story, as he wrote it for publication in Zarja, a magazine of the American-Slovenian Union, with a few notations by the Times.
"I stopped by to visit (Gramma) after the school day was over, hoping to linger around long enough for a home-cooked meal," Sodac wrote.
"We visited for awhile — she loved company — and then her expression became very serious; with almost a troubled bearing, she asked me if I had time to take her to the cemetery.
"At first thought, asking to be taken to the cemetery can be an alarming and somewhat ominous request, particularly from someone her age.
"But, I let that worry pass. Of course, I'd be overjoyed to help her out in any way! Her face lit up with a huge smile, she grabbed my cheeks and kissed me, and then got up from the table to get ready.
"She explained that we needed to go down into the cellar, which was accessed through a creaky, weather-worn, wooden storm door, the kind you open and flap back to walk down a set of rickety stairs to reach a cellar storage room, all the while pushing away filigreed cobwebs.
"She had stashed dozens of peeling, pale green and ivory enamel-painted wicker baskets down in her musty, stone-exposed cellar. Some of these baskets held sun-faded plastic flowers, while others were lined inside with empty coffee cans waiting to be filled with fresh-cut peonies.
"Gramma, now in her late 80s, had obviously been accumulating decorations for years.
"She left me to gather what I could, while she went back up the stairs to select flowering heads from her peony bushes, wrapping the stems in wet newspaper and placing them in quart jars.
"We both needed to make a couple of trips to load all the stuff into the trunk of my car and on the backseat. She showed amazing stamina. Gramma was a short-statured person, and after I helped her settle into the car, off we went with a major smile of contentment on her face.
"Apparently none of my aunts, uncles, or cousins, who lived in these surrounding communities, were offering to take Gramma to the cemetery anymore. (Well, cemeteries ... as it turned out!) Through the years, she understandably wore out her welcome, which affected their willingness to do so.
"We managed to make it to most of them, both of us knowing that I could never turn down her request to visit yet another relative buried down the road, in yet again another cemetery. I had no idea there were so many cemeteries in LaSalle County!
"Gramma took on a very serious and focused approach as we arrived at each cemetery. She'd point out certain headstones as a marker to find the one she wanted to visit.
"When she successfully guided me to a gravesite, we'd get out of the car, open the trunk, and she would select a particular flower basket that went to a particular relative's grave.
"Sometimes we prayed; I took her lead in that."
And, as Sodac explains, his grandmother would talk to the person whose grave she was visiting. She spoke in Slovenian, which he didn't understand, so he didn't know what she was saying.
But at one relative's gravesite, she shook her fist and spoke in a harsh tone, so he knew there was some sort of back story there.
"The whole cemetery encounter was quite the learning experience for me," he wrote of his visit during his student-teaching days. "It was a comfortable, solacing thing to do. I felt a slight tingle of satisfaction at the time, but just didn't realize my own dormant potential until it surfaced much later in life."
• • •
Seven years after Sodac took his grandmother around, he began visiting one of those same cemeteries biannually with his mother, following the death of his father in 1976.
He'd pick his mother up in her house in Rock Island where Sodac was born and raised and they'd pack for the 80-mile trip to LaSalle County.
In addition to a floral arrangement, there would be a jug of water, a scrub brush and cloth, a long-handled dandelion digger, battery-operated grass trimming shears (along with a pair of manual, hand-operated shears as a backup in case the batteries failed), a small rake and trowel, a partial bag of "for sunny areas" grass seed and something to eat and drink in a small cooler.
Not only did his mother decorate the grave, she groomed it. And she let her son know that grooming and decorating were important, worrying aloud that when she was gone, he would let the graves go to weeds.
... But no, he has not allowed weeds.
In fact, Sodac has become a grave groomer himself.
"Some folks," he says, "inherit their father's skill for craftsmanship, some an uncle's easy-going temperament, others, their mother's green eyes.
"Then there are those who are ill-fated to inherit their ancestor's compulsion for roaming cemeteries, walking among the headstones, decorating graves, all the while updating the dead about what's been going on since they'd passed.
"It seems I'm one who has this inherited 'grave groomer gene.'"
The temptation to go overboard
He approaches the task with reverence, but also a bit of humor. He can't help but chuckle at how some grave groomers seem to want to outdo their neighbors, piling on ever-more flowers, flags, pinwheels, candles, statues and the like.
He has been tempted to do the same thing himself. And, occasionally, he has succumbed.
"I surprised myself (and most likely my 'watching over mother') by purchasing a hanging Christmas basket with a silk arrangement of evergreen boughs and red poinsettias, which had a string of battery-operated white lights, arranged throughout the basket," he wrote.
"The lights were set with a miniature timer and would go on at dusk and off three hours later. A marvel of modern technology, the timer would continue going on and off until the batteries needed to be replaced."
That should outdo all the solar, battery lights circling the graves that seemed to be the rage of grave groomers over the last couple of years, Sodac thought to himself.
"After I affixed the basket onto a shepherd's hook over their headstone, I stood back to admire my choice of decoration and looked around and noticed we were the ONLY lighted Christmas basket!
"I said out loud, 'There you go, Mom; what do you think of your insensitive son now?'
"Unfortunately, the unique timer-lighted basket didn't last very long, as it caught somebody else's eye, too, and was stolen. I hope the batteries corroded the timer in the snow and it couldn't be used again."
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!