Confessions of a grave groomer

Tomorrow is Memorial Day, but David Sodac of Bettendorf has had the gravesite of his parents and brother in LaSalle County, Illinois, decorated for two weeks now.

Grave grooming, as he calls it, is a tendency he inherited from his maternal grandmother, a native of Slovenia, where decorating graves is taken very seriously.

Sodac's introduction came in 1969, when he was student-teaching in LaSalle, near where his grandmother lived. Following is his story, as he wrote it for publication in Zarja, a magazine of the American-Slovenian Union, with a few notations by the Times.

"I stopped by to visit (Gramma) after the school day was over, hoping to linger around long enough for a home-cooked meal," Sodac wrote.

"We visited for awhile — she loved company — and then her expression became very serious; with almost a troubled bearing, she asked me if I had time to take her to the cemetery.

"At first thought, asking to be taken to the cemetery can be an alarming and somewhat ominous request, particularly from someone her age.

"But, I let that worry pass. Of course, I'd be overjoyed to help her out in any way! Her face lit up with a huge smile, she grabbed my cheeks and kissed me, and then got up from the table to get ready.