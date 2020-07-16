Confessions of bird watchers

When David and Diane Noll moved to their LeClaire home 11 years ago, they realized the undeveloped wooded area in the back would be ideal for wild birds, so they put up a bird feeder.

The feeder attracted some interesting birds — by which people usually mean those of bright color, such as cardinals or blue jays — and the more the Nolls watched, the more interested they became, and the more feeders they put up.

Their interest "just exploded," Diane said.

The couple now tends a seed feeder with black oil sunflower seeds and a suet cake, two finch feeders filled with niger thistle seed, an oriole feeder that holds a cut orange and grape jelly, a hummingbird feeder, a bird bath and wren and blue bird houses.

The Nolls are two of the 45 million Americans who watch birds around their homes and on travels, according to a 2016 survey done under the auspices of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an increase in interest, experts say. And Brian Blevins, owner of Blevins' Wild Bird Shop in the Village of East Davenport said he, too, "has seen a lot more customers, a lot more volume."