Confessions of bird watchers

Editor's note: With a nod to the COVID-19-induced uptick in bird watching nationally and in the Quad-Cities, today's Home & Garden is dedicated to birds, including the stories of three Q-C watchers.
When David and Diane Noll moved to their LeClaire home 11 years ago, they realized the undeveloped wooded area in the back would be ideal for wild birds, so they put up a bird feeder.
The feeder attracted some interesting birds — by which people usually mean those of bright color, such as cardinals or blue jays — and the more the Nolls watched, the more interested they became, and the more feeders they put up.
Their interest "just exploded," Diane said.
The couple now tends a seed feeder with black oil sunflower seeds and a suet cake, two finch feeders filled with niger thistle seed, an oriole feeder that holds a cut orange and grape jelly, a hummingbird feeder, a bird bath and wren and blue bird houses.
The Nolls are two of the 45 million Americans who watch birds around their homes and on travels, according to a 2016 survey done under the auspices of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an increase in interest, as explained in an Associated Press tory elsewhere on this page. And Brian Blevins, owner of Blevins' Wild Bird Shop in the Village of East Davenport said he, too, "has seen a lot more customers, a lot more volume."
Ask the Nolls — or nearly any bird watcher — what they like about feeding and watching birds and the answer is often the same: They are wildlife that is accessible from home. They are all around us. We don't have to travel great distances to see them.
Spring has become an exciting time for the Nolls as they anticipate the first sighting or a hummingbird or an oriole, and they thrill at the sight of a male cardinal against a white snowy background in winter.
Diane has learned to identify various birds via the internet; she simply types in various characteristics and when pictures of likely candidates pop up, she she takes it from there.
