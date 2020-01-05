Conifers, container fruits, eagles are workshop topics

A Mid-Winter Horticulture Workshop sponsored by University of Illinois Extension will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Geneseo Community Center, 541 E. North St.
Topics include conifers, container fruits and bald eagles.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and pastries, and programs begin at 9 a.m.
Tickets are $15 at the door or $12 in advance. Register online at: https://go.illinois.edu/MidWinterHort2020 or call 309-756-9978 for more information.
Here's a closer look at the topics:
• Colorful Conifers: Martha Smith, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, will explain how you can add "shock and awe" to your landscape all season long with colorful conifers of all sizes.
• Big Flavors in Small Spaces: Container-Grown Fruits: Bruce Black, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, will introduce you to dwarf cultivars of blueberries, strawberries, brambles (raspberries and blackberries), and even apple trees can be planted on your patios or small outdoor areas to provide big fresh fruit flavors in small spaces.
• The Eagles' Journey: Jody Millar, of the Quad-City Audubon Society, will describe how each winter, around 3,000 bald eagles fly to Illinois to make it their temporary home, settling amid the cliffs and trees in over 27 counties across the state. That migration makes the Quad-Cities one of the best places in the entire country to see them. While bald eagles hunt for fish in the waters the Mississippi River, you can also look to the skies for eagles.
Master Gardeners of Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties are involved in the workshop.