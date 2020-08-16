Consistency is key in watering

Every day matters when extremely high temperatures beat down on flowers, vegetables, and lawns. Consistent watering is vital to maintaining the health of summer plants. Here are some tips.

Containers and planters: Container soils are designed to drain well so containers and planters need to be checked daily. Large plantings should be checked twice a day.

Never let plants wilt, as they come back at the expense of future flowers.

If overly dry, the container mix will shrink and pull away from the sides. Water the container a second time to ensure complete water absorption.

Deadhead regularly so energy goes to more flower production.

Lawns: Water regularly to keep the lawn green and benefiting from any fertilization, or allow the lawn to go naturally dormant and reduce mowing.

Even when naturally dormant, a one-half inch of water every two weeks is needed to keep the grass plant crowns alive until fall.

Wait for the lawn to return to active growth before applying any weed control products.