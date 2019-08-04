In the hot days of summer, your dog feels heat, too. Here are some tips from Blain's Farm & Fleet to help your canine friend.
1. Give your dog a cooling mat: The inside is made of a liquid cooling gel that helps your dog cool off quickly. They typically don't need to be refrigerated. And they are available in a variety of sizes.
2. Keep your house cool: If your dog is going to be home alone, it’s important to leave the air conditioner on, close the drapes, and make sure there’s plenty of water.
If you don’t have AC, set up a fan or open the windows. This is also where a cooling mat can come in handy. Remember – if you’re uncomfortable from the heat, your dog is, too.
3. Never leave your dog in the car: This is something that is hammered on summer after summer, but it can’t be said enough: do not leave your dog in the car.
Even if the temperature isn’t that high outside, the inside of your car can quickly heat up, reaching 120 degrees in just a few minutes. Dogs can’t sweat – they try to dispel heat through the pads of their feet and by panting. It’s best to leave your dog at home, or only go somewhere your dog can go inside with you.
4. Check the pavement: Before you decide to take your dog outside, check the pavement’s temperature. Touch the pavement with your hand. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paw pads. Keep on the grass and avoid pavement. You can also try booties for your dog if they’re comfortable wearing something on their paws.
5. Get in the water: The best way to cool off in the summer? Get in the water! Whether your dog likes swimming by themselves, or you need give them a little help with a dog life jacket, you can help your pup cool down. A sprinkler or kiddie pool also work great for cooling off in the yard.
Be careful of letting your dog swim in natural areas. Sometimes they can pick up bacteria or other harmful substances.