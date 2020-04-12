Cover your face to slow virus spread

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Center for Disease Control is now recommending wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (such as grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

The cloth face coverings recommended are NOT surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders.

Coverings can be made from household items including a T-shirt. The T-shirt version does not require sewing.

For step-by-step instructions, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

To be most effective, a face covering should cover the mouth and nose and the top should be just below your eyes and the bottom should extend down to cover your chin.

Coverings should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction and be able to be laundered.

When taking them off, be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, or mouth and wash your hands immediately after removing.

