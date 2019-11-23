3 crafty Christmas ideas from Q-C creators

A coffee can tree

Just about all Christmas decorations come from a store in one way or another, but creative people find ways to take what they've bought and personalize it.

Here are three personalized decorations, beginning with the outdoor Christmas tree made some 40 years ago by Rich Anderson, of Bettendorf.

Anderson made his tree by taking empty, five-pound metal coffee tins, drilling holes in the bottoms, then arranging them on a triangular-shaped piece of plywood that also had holes drilled into it, and screwing the cans into place.

Then he threaded a light into each hole, stapled the cord in place and was finished.

"I've gravitated to the point that this is the only thing I put up (outside) for Christmas anymore," he said. "I attach it with a hook to the (porch) railing, plug it in, and 'boom.'"