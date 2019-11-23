3 crafty Christmas ideas from Q-C creators

A coffee can tree
Just about all Christmas decorations come from a store in one way or another, but creative people find ways to take what they've bought and personalize it.
Here are three personalized decorations, beginning with the outdoor Christmas tree made some 40 years ago by Rich Anderson, of Bettendorf.
Anderson made his tree by taking empty, five-pound metal coffee tins, drilling holes in the bottoms, then arranging them on a triangular-shaped piece of plywood that also had holes drilled into it, and screwing the cans into place.
Then he threaded a light into each hole, stapled the cord in place and was finished.
"I've gravitated to the point that this is the only thing I put up (outside) for Christmas anymore," he said. "I attach it with a hook to the (porch) railing, plug it in, and 'boom.'"
The tree has had one transformation through the years. Originally Anderson left the cans unpainted because the silver metal did a really good job of reflecting the light. But the cans rusted with time, so Anderson painted them white. He also painted the board, which he originally left plain.
Anderson's biggest challenge nowadays is finding the big, old-fashioned C-9 light bulbs, as most bulbs today are the smaller LEDs. And if someone wanted to replicate Anderson's design, they'd have to find another kind of metal can because Folger's no longer sells its product in metal.
A sweet snowman favor
You have free articles remaining.
Every year the Clinton County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach host a fancy holiday-time banquet at which they recognize outstanding work through the year share a good time.
The past couple of years, volunteers on the committee have challenged themselves to dream up and make cute table favors for guests to take home.
Last year it was a snowman figure made by taking four Hershey's Nuggets (the important thing is that the candies have silver paper on the ends) and wrapping them in white paper. Then each nugget was hot-glued to a wide Popsicle stick and the whole was decorated to look like a snowman.
The favor shown here has a knitted hat, drawn-on-with-marker face, scarf made from a random strip of felt and black coal fabric dots made with a hole punch.
The secret to the knitted cap is to buy cheap gloves at a dollar store and cut off the fingers, Brenda Council, of Fulton, Illinois, one of the creators, said.
"They're nice for people to take home, and making them doesn't take that long at all," she said. "It also would be a good project to do with kids or grandkids."
New life for old ornaments
Do you have old ornaments that you don't want to part with but that really don't look too bright anymore?
Terri Seibel of Camanche, Iowa, has the perfect solution.
Take all those ornaments and affix them to a wreath using hot glue or thin wire. Grouped together, they make a beautiful collection of Christmases past and look as bright as ever.