Cyclamens brighten any space; make good gifts

An easy-care plant called the cyclamen is becoming more popular over the holiday season.

It is available with colorful plain or ruffled white, pink, rose or lavender flowers and in multiple sizes. Miniatures could serve as a place card holder at your next gathering, provide added color in a terrarium or brighten any small space.

A dinner table, mantle or side table can be dressed up with one of the larger varieties.

Large or small, they make good party favors and hostess gifts. Place the plants in a decorative container, basket or colorful tin for an even more impressive display.

Care of cyclamen

Grow your cyclamen in a cool bright location. These Mediterranean plants thrive in cooler temperatures and should be kept out of drafts of hot and cold air. Consider moving your plant to an even cooler room at night to extend the bloom time.

Use your finger to monitor soil moisture. Water thoroughly when the potting mix that’s just below the soil surface is starting to dry. Pour off any excess water that collects in the saucer, decorative basket or foil wrap. Allowing plants to sit in water leads to soggy soil and the decline of the plant’s health and beauty.