Dalmatians have issues with deafness, and it can't always be predicted

Q. We convinced our kids to wait until after Christmas for a puppy, and they are all excited about it now. We will probably get a Dalmatian — my wife had one when she was a kid — and have located a couple of breeders. In the limited amount of research we have done so far, it seems the biggest issue is that some Dalmatians are deaf. Is this something we should discuss with each breeder? Should we have our puppy checked when we get it?

A. Congratulations on getting a new addition to your family and waiting until after the holidays to add him or her — that's tough to do!

Unfortunately, some Dalmatians do have issues with deafness. Those with this disability develop it after birth and will have either partial deafness or complete deafness usually by one year of age. In some cases it can be difficult for breeders and owners to determine if a puppy has a partial or complete hearing loss.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An objective hearing test called the Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response, or BAER, is simple to perform. Sound waves cause an electrical stimulus in the brain that confirms hearing or deafness. Puppies can be tested as early as 5 weeks of age although it would be possible for deafness to develop after a passed test.