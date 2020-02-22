You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport artist explores Amazon rain forest
topical alert enterprise

Davenport artist explores Amazon rain forest

{{featured_button_text}}

Not too buggy.

Hot, like Davenport in July.

Playful monkeys hopping about.

Constant awareness that it he fell into the water, piranha and alligators could literally eat him alive.

Those are four impressions Davenport artist Raphael "Ralph" Iaccarino brought back from his 10-day guided tour of the Amazon rain forest in December.

Widely known for his large, vibrantly colorful watercolors inspired by the rain forest of Costa Rica, Iaccarino had long wanted to visit the Amazon rain forest to see how it compares.

His starting point was Manaus, a sprawling city of two million people on the banks of the Negro River in northwestern Brazil, the capital of the vast state of Amazonas, and a major departure point for the surrounding rain forest.

He traveled in a group of eight that included his significant other, Barbara Maness, a Davenport attorney, and his son, Gaetono, who lives in Brazil teaching languages, and Gaetono's wife Juliana.

The group traveled by van, bus and boat, using tributaries of the Amazon as their highway. 

"Every day, we got more and more isolated," Iaccarino said, speaking from the kitchen of his McClellan Heights home, a laptop full of pictures on the table.

Just east of Manaus, the dark Negro River converges with the brown, muddy Solimões River resulting in a striking visual phenomenon called the “Meeting of the Waters.”

It's one of the pictures on his laptop travelogue.

Overnight accommodations were lodges built on 16-foot stilts, elevated to prevent them from flooding when the snow pack melts upriver in the Andes. Electricity was provided by generators and water was bottled or filtered from the river.

Dressed in the recommended long pants and long-sleeved shirts, Iaccarino and others in his group walked into the forest on faint paths or, in some cases, the guide hacked a way forward. Guides also checked the paths beforehand for dangerous animals, primarily large snakes.

But, as Iacarrino said, the tourist company "takes no responsibility."

"Whatever happens, happens. It was different knowing there were things that could eat you, especially in the water."

Not as colorful as Costa Rica — lots of green

In addition to weather, monkeys and danger lurking in the water, several other impressions stood out.

First, the Amazon rain forest is mostly green and very dense. There are not the brightly colored flowers as there are in Costa Rica, Iaccarino said. And once inside, the plants blot out the sun. 

Second, it's scarcely ever really quiet. Iaccarino activates the video on his laptop and there's a constant stream of chitters and chatters.

Finally, perhaps more than any other place Iaccarino has visited, he found the people to be literally part of their surroundings.

"It astounded me," he said. "The people are really connected to nature and that makes them different. In cities, it's us and nature. (In the Amazon), everything is tied together.

"Their shopping is the nature around them," he said. That is, they have such "an incredible botanical knowledge" that they can find in the forest around them plants to treat headaches, to make the roofs and walls of their homes and to eat.

"They are so grounded, so kind, so respectful of themselves and what's around them," he said. "It's not like "I'm here, and I'm going into nature." No, it's connected. And that kind of moved into me."

Painting the Amazon 

Iaccarino has already begun painting, setting up in his brightly lighted basement with a picture of what he is going to paint. His first piece will be based on a plant that curves first up, then down, as though it were bowing, or paying homage.

"I always see lines first," he said. "Then color."

Because the first thing he sees is lines, the lack of color in the Amazon will not be a drawback. The Amazon is full of lines.

"The gestures of plants remind me of body language," he said. "The most playful part is the color. The color will be completely my own."

He tries to create pictures that look different close-up than they do from a distance.

"I call that viewer participation. It's like staring at clouds," he said, referring to the tendency for people to see shapes in clouds when they stare long enough. People viewing his paintings close up see things not visible from a distance.

He anticipates more panoramic scenes than in the past. "It will be an alternation of my style. I feel I have a style I'm continually trying to perfect."

Iaccarino background

Iaccarino was born in New Haven, Connecticut, and loved art from little on.

By high school he was interested in printing and calligraphy, so he came to Davenport to attend St. Ambrose College and study under master calligrapher the Rev. Ed Catich.

After graduation, Iaccarino taught for 13 years at St. Paul Catholic School.

He also created art; at first he painted what he describes as "architecture from Europe." Then, in the 1970s, he made his first trip to Costa Rica via a person he met at Marycrest College.

In Costa Rica, he became acquainted with a prominent family and, over 15 years, traveled there extensively and created the rain forest pieces upon which he built his reputation. Several aspects set them apart, beginning with their large size, he said.

He was one of the first watercolor artists in the United States to use large watercolor paper as it became available from a company in France. For years, watercolor artists were restricted by the dimensions of paper that were available, he said.

He also did not first draw his scenes in pencil first, as is common, and he used opaque color, which most artists did not, he said.

For 18 years he traveled to exhibitions, garnering patrons who supported his work. "A lot of my success was due to my patrons who were older, wiser and wealthy. They helped me build a painting reputation."

Other work has included two television segments for WQPT-TV, the Quad-Cities public television station, called "The Creators," in which he interviewed other artists and another called "Art with Mr. I."

He also did glamor photography, and founded a nonprofit called Life at Night in which he produced tapes/discs to help teachers without an art background teach art.

Iaccarino also is a musician who has written and recorded music and played with several bands including The Loved Ones and Noble Spirit.

"I feel I've had a very full and diverse life."

The importance of the Amazon rain forest, and its threats

The Amazon rain forest is the largest rain forest in the world, stretching across nine countries in South America, from the Atlantic Ocean in the east to the Andes mountain range in the west.

It is one of the world's most diverse and most important natural habitats, home to millions of species of birds, fish, insects, mammals and plants.

Rain forests are those that receive more than 80 inches of rain each year.

Humans rely on rain forests for oxygen. Humans also are counting on rain forests to suck up carbon from the burning of fossil fuel to mitigate climate change caused by the buildup of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

It is estimated that the Amazon rain forest stores more than 180 billion tons of carbon, according to Liberty Vittert, a professor at Washington University, St. Louis.

When trees are cleared or burned, that carbon is released back into the atmosphere.

Deforestation has increased massively since Brazil elected Jair Bolsonaro as president in 2018.

Although nine countries have part of the rain forest within their borders — Bolivia, Brazil, Columbia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela — Brazil has 60 percent. It covers 2.3 million square miles.

Over the past decade, 8.4 million soccer fields of land have been deforested, according to Vittert's research.

That is equal to 24,000 square miles, or about 10.3 million American football fields.

This statistic, while giving only a snapshot of the issue, provides insight into the dramatic change to this landscape over the last 10 years, Vittert writes. Since 2010, mile upon mile of rain forest has been replaced with a wide range of commercial developments, including cattle ranching, logging and the palm oil industry.

This calculation is based on deforestation monitoring results from Brazil's National institute for Space Research, as well as FIFA's regulations on soccer pitch dimensions, Vittert writes.

In addition to the people, plants and animals that depend on the rain forest for survival, the Amazon Basin is home to one-fifth of the  world's fresh water, supplying water to the world by releasing water vapor into the atmosphere.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas with our home & garden newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News