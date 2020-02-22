Davenport artist explores Amazon rain forest

In addition to weather, monkeys and danger lurking in the water, several other impressions stood out.

First, the Amazon rain forest is mostly green and very dense. There are not the brightly colored flowers as there are in Costa Rica, Iaccarino said. And once inside, the plants blot out the sun.

Second, it's scarcely ever really quiet. Iaccarino activates the video on his laptop and there's a constant stream of chitters and chatters.

Finally, perhaps more than any other place Iaccarino has visited, he found the people to be literally part of their surroundings.

"It astounded me," he said. "The people are really connected to nature and that makes them different. In cities, it's us and nature. (In the Amazon), everything is tied together.

"Their shopping is the nature around them," he said. That is, they have such "an incredible botanical knowledge" that they can find in the forest around them plants to treat headaches, to make the roofs and walls of their homes and to eat.

"They are so grounded, so kind, so respectful of themselves and what's around them," he said. "It's not like "I'm here, and I'm going into nature." No, it's connected. And that kind of moved into me."