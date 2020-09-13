Davenport artist publishes alphabet book

But Winborn wants her alphabet book to have a bigger reach, both for its own sake and because there are other books she wants to write.

"I have so many stories in my head," she said on recent day, sitting on her front porch. "I don't want to stop. But you need some encouragement to go on. You don't make a cherry pie if no one's going to eat it."

"Spirit of the Earth" and "Junk Food Dragon" are two children's titles she'd like to publish. She also has an idea for an adult meditation book using 26 paintings of flowers she has made in the past. Although she sold most of her work through the years, the originals are preserved on photographic slides.

"I think when people look at a painting they meditate. Paintings make you happy or sad. You look at the color and shape."

She'd like to arrange her pictures with words that lead readers through a relaxing experience. "They'll be able to become thoughtful and, at the the end, they'll feel happy and feel they've had a good experience."

But she's faced the dilemma of nobody wanting to buy cherry pie before.

She feels people today are more apt to "go to a big box outlet (and) buy a picture painted in China to match their couch and rug" rather than something personally meaningful by a local artist.