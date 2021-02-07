Davenport commits to urban revitalization

The problem of abandoned or vacant homes has dogged the city of Davenport for years. Once one home on a block becomes vacant "it starts to impact the value of every other house on the block," Ald. Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, said.
In response, the city council has put urban revitalization high on its list of goals, second only to neighborhood street repair, said Meginnis, whose ward contains a lot of older housing stock. She regards this as progress.
"Councils 10 years ago were much more about what we were doing at Elmore," or the new development in north Davenport, she said.
Homes become vacant or abandoned for many reasons. In some cases a person may buy a dilapidated house with the intention of "flipping" it and then renting it out. That can become a problem if the "flipping" never happens or if the work is inferior because the purchaser only wanted to make a "fast buck."
In other cases, properties might be purchased by local people at tax auctions and "bundled," then sold to a company that uses them as collateral to get loans for projects somewhere else with no intention of fixing up the houses in the "bundle."
Meginnis gives the example of a company in California that, several years ago, owned $5 million worth of real estate in Iowa that it was borrowing against to rehab buildings in California.
That is possible because no matter what shape the buildings within the bundle were in, "land always has value," Meginnis said.
Meginnins said she can't say that this practice is increasing, "but I can't say it's gotten less, either."
The latter scheme is less worrisome, though, than the first.
Here are some programs/procedures the city uses to encourage revitalization.
• The neighborhood services office tracks problem properties and works with owners to try to get them fixed up by issuing repair orders. Demolition is a last resort because it eliminates a possible home and also because it is expensive, ranging from $8,000 to $25,000 per house, Rich Oswold, head of neighborhood services, said.
This is money that the city may or may not get back, and the city has a limited amount to spend each year, he said.
• Occasionally the city will move to get possession of a property before it gets too dilapidated with the intention of selling it to someone eager to fix it up. The city has authority to do this under 657A.10A of the Iowa Code, and in 2019, acquired three homes in this way, Meginnis said.
She would like to see the city get more aggressive and go after more properties under this authority.
• In 2018 the city passed an ordinance establishing a "vacant house registry" in which people with vacant homes would be put on a list to help the city keep better track of them. The owner needs to supply the names and addresses of the owners as well as the name and contact information of someone designated to act on behalf of the owner if the owner is out-of-town. This person would be able to accept legal processes and notices and authorize repairs as required.
"That way we have a person (to contact) not just a P.O. box or an LLC we never hear from," Oswold said.
If a neighbor notices a broken window or some other problem, for example, and reports it to the city, the city can contact someone about addressing the issue.
The registry also requires the owner to say how long the building is expected to remain vacant and/or supply a plan and timetable to comply with applicable city codes.
The idea is to keep track of housing stock and to keep it in good repair so that it doesn't get on the list of problem properties leading to demolition.
Although passed in 2018, the city hasn't started implementing the registry because the city also updated the rental code and wanted to first get caught up with inspections, Oswold said. With COVID-19, implementation in 2020 was paused, but Oswold said he hopes to begin sending out notices this summer.
• In 2019, the city began a DREAM program in which it will provide eligible new homeowners in the city's older, historic neighborhoods up to $20,000 for exterior home restoration projects and to fix outstanding code violations.
• For years, the city has operated an Urban Homestead program in which it acquires dilapidated properties and rehabilitates them for resale. Money for this has come largely from the federal government's Department of Housing and Urban Development. Since 1990, 119 people/families have become homeowners through the program. Due to limited funds, recent experience has been the rehab of about two homes per year.