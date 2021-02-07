Davenport commits to urban revitalization

She would like to see the city get more aggressive and go after more properties under this authority.

• In 2018 the city passed an ordinance establishing a "vacant house registry" in which people with vacant homes would be put on a list to help the city keep better track of them. The owner needs to supply the names and addresses of the owners as well as the name and contact information of someone designated to act on behalf of the owner if the owner is out-of-town. This person would be able to accept legal processes and notices and authorize repairs as required.

"That way we have a person (to contact) not just a P.O. box or an LLC we never hear from," Oswold said.

If a neighbor notices a broken window or some other problem, for example, and reports it to the city, the city can contact someone about addressing the issue.

The registry also requires the owner to say how long the building is expected to remain vacant and/or supply a plan and timetable to comply with applicable city codes.

The idea is to keep track of housing stock and to keep it in good repair so that it doesn't get on the list of problem properties leading to demolition.