Davenport couple drawn to Mediterranean-style house in McClellan Heights

Hartmut and Mary Fahrion had just purchased a new Mercedes and wanted to park it in an attached garage, an amenity their Moline home didn't have.
That was the driving force behind the couple's search 15 years ago for a different house, a quest that didn't last long.
For years, Mary had driven by a Mediterranean-style house near McClellan Heights in Davenport on her way to work. She had always liked its distinctive architecture and its arched windows, and she happened to know that it was for sale. She and Hartmut decided to have a look.
Once inside, they "fell in love with the house within the first five minutes," Mary said. In addition to the windows, they found charm and character, two qualities they have built on through the years with various remodeling projects.
The home constructed in 1939 by architect J.F. Runlund and his wife, Elizabeth, is one of several Mediterranean Revival, or Spanish style, homes in the McClellan Heights area. At the time they were built, Mediterranean Revival style was popular on the West Coast, Mary said, and it had been introduced to Davenport in 1924 with the building of the Petersen Memorial Music Pavilion in LeClaire Park, according to a 1984 book on Davenport architecture.
Exterior Spanish features include the swirl-pattern stucco (actually concrete, Hartmut, said) a red clay tile roof, arched and casement windows, a wrought iron balcony, and a front door set in a vestibule that bumps out at an angle from the front with a set of three semi-circular steps leading to the sidewalk.
Inside, there is a wrought iron balustrade on the staircase, a fireplace in which the wall curves down to meet the mantel, beamed ceilings in the living room and lots of arched doorways and windows.
Against that backdrop, Mary has indulged in the opulent use of accessories — tassled curtain tie-backs, thick candlesticks, rich draperies, oversized ferns set on free-standing columns, antique furniture, vases, lots of silk flowers and complementary art work.
Is there a name for this decorating style?
"I call it fancy," Mary said.
The couple also did an impressive amount of do-it-yourself remodeling.
As Mary said of a walk-in closet Hartmut built for her in what originally was the kitchen of the home's upstairs apartment, "I designed it, and he executed it."
You have free articles remaining.
And it's obvious in the way they show off their work that they take great joy in what they've done and in each other.
Work has included new flooring in the kitchen, dining room and basement, refinishing doors, redoing bathrooms (the home has four — two up and two down), painting the interior and exterior and doing extensive landscaping including the building of a water feature.
Here is a closer look at three of the more involved interior projects, including the back stair area, the kitchen and the basement.
• Back stair. When built, half of the upstairs was designated as an apartment, with its own staircase accessible from a back door.
They've dolled this up by wrapping the stairs' plain support column in wood, and covering the backside of the steps with plywood, topped with textured wallpaper and surrounded by rope lighting. And into this space under the stairs they tucked a bar.
• Kitchen. They kept the footprint, but everything else is different. Hartmut refinished the light oak cabinets with a dark cherry stain, then dressed them up with rope, soffit and crown molding.
They installed a Brazilian zebra wood floor, a marble-topped island, black granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A wall door that pulled down to reveal an ironing board now hides a spice rack.
"I said, 'I would like this to be my spice cabinet,'" Mary said, "and he (Hartmut) just made it happen for me."
• Basement. A wood paneled room with soffits at the ceiling has been drywalled and painted, with the installation of a fireplace flanked by bookshelves at one end, all entirely Hartmut's work.
A concrete block room has been drywalled and turned into a laundry with cabinets.
And in the far reaches of the basement, in what used to be a coal room, is Hartmut's workshop where he makes, among other projects, model airplanes.
The Fahrions got much more than an attached garage.