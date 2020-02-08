Davenport couple drawn to Mediterranean-style house in McClellan Heights

Hartmut and Mary Fahrion had just purchased a new Mercedes and wanted to park it in an attached garage, an amenity their Moline home didn't have.

That was the driving force behind the couple's search 15 years ago for a different house, a quest that didn't last long.

For years, Mary had driven by a Mediterranean-style house near McClellan Heights in Davenport on her way to work. She had always liked its distinctive architecture and its arched windows, and she happened to know that it was for sale. She and Hartmut decided to have a look.

Once inside, they "fell in love with the house within the first five minutes," Mary said. In addition to the windows, they found charm and character, two qualities they have built on through the years with various remodeling projects.