About monarch butterfly waystations

Creating a Monarch Waystation can be as simple as adding milkweeds and nectar sources (flowers) to existing gardens.

Size. There is no minimum area requirement, but to be effective, the planting should be at least 100 square feet. This can be split among several discrete sites.

Milkweed Plants. Have at least 10 milkweed plants, made up of two or more species; however, a large number of plants (more than 10) of one species is sufficient. Milkweeds of different species mature and flower at different times during the season.

The best milkweeds for the Quad-City region are, in this order, common milkweed, swamp milkweed, butterfly milkweed and poke milkweed.

Nectar Plants. Provide nectar sources (flowers) that bloom sequentially or continuously during the season.

Exposure. The planting should be in an area that receives at least six hours of sun a day.

