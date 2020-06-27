Davenport helped found all Q-C's major towns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In all her research, the one thing that Regena Schantz found most surprising about George Davenport is his honesty.

"The reputation of the Indian trader in general is not a nice one," she said. "In his 'Fist in the Wilderness,' (author) David Lavender describes Davenport as 'a rare example of an honest trader.' I didn't expect that. That has stuck with me."

And Lavender wasn't the only one. Schantz found numerous examples of Davenport's straight dealing in her 40-plus years of digging into his life. He also was known for his generosity, for helping people, Indian or white, by giving them credit or food.

"One old settler recalled, 'lots of old settlers would have gone up if it hadn't been for Davenport,'" Schantz writes.

The job that brought Davenport to the Quad-City area — supplying food and other provisions for the U.S. Army — lasted two years, from 1816 to 1818.

After that he established himself as an Indian trader, meaning he traded furs and pelts for items such as gunpowder, traps, knives and vermillion for body paint. In 1826, he became a contracted agent on salary with the American Fur Co.