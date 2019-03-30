Of all the Quad-Cities, Davenport has the most ash trees on public property and thus the biggest challenge, but it is aggressively reducing the number.
Davenport had 3,600 ash trees inventoried on public land including parks, golf courses and right-of-way before it began its removal program in 2017, compared with hundreds in Bettendorf, Rock Island and Moline.
Davenport's goal was to remove 500 trees per year until they were gone, but has exceeded that, removing about 1,700 in 2017-18 and now is "at or over half way" through, city arborist John Vance, said earlier this month.
Bettendorf is treating its trees, Rock Island is treating/removing and Moline and Scott and Rock Island counties are removing as trees die.
Davenport crews began with the biggest trees and those near power lines because they posed the greatest hazard, Vance said.
Trees are replaced as they are removed unless they are in a bad spot because of a nearby gas line or power line or some other factor, Vance said.
Replacement species include tulip poplar, Kentucky coffee tree, golden rain, redbud, crabapple and Japanese lilac.
And the city has condemned and ordered the removal of "hundreds" of ash trees on private property, Vance said. Are people angry about this? "Oh, yes," he said.
According to ordinance, the city condemns those that could fall into the public right of way, onto a power line or that could damage or cause a nuisance to a neighboring property, he said.
Removal of a good-sized tree can run from around $1,000 on up, depending on exact size and what kind of equipment is needed based on location, David Mize, owner of Ranger Tree Service Inc., Davenport, said.
In Davenport, the city council allocated $100,000 for this fiscal year (July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019) specifically for the EAB program, Vance said. While city employees do most of the cutting and stump-grinding and those labor costs are part of the general operating budget, there are occasions when contractors are hired. This fund also pays for the purchase of replacement trees and soil to backfill the stump holes.
Last year the city planted 595 trees. Some of the money to pay for those trees came out of the EAB allocation and some came out of the $40,000 to $50,000 capital improvement projects reforestation budget, depending on where the trees were planted, Vance said.
Here is a closer look at what is happening in other cities and Scott and Rock Island counties.
Bettendorf: Of the 3,000 trees inventoried in parks (or on other publicly owned land( and along major arterial and collector streets, only about 300 are ash.
In 2018, the city decided to begin an aggressive treatment to try to stabilize and save the quality ash trees it still has. It spent $12,000 — $2,000 for equipment to do trunk injection treatments, $9,500 for the chemicals (emamectin benzoate) for the trunk injections and $500 for a chemical called imidacloprid that is injected into the soil, according to an email from Brian Hickey, golf maintenance manager at Palmer Hills Golf Course.
Of the 300 trees, 268 were treated in 2018 — 139 by soil injection (which will be done again this year because this treatment lasts only one year, but these were smaller trees) and 129 by trunk injection (which lasts three years). The remaining 32 trees will be treated by trunk injection this year.
The average cost has been $18 per tree, figuring about $3.70 every year for the soil injection and $29-$25 once every three years for the trunk injection, according to Bob Sartor, who did the treatment on a volunteer basis.
The remainder of the trees will be treated this spring.
"As far as I know, we're the only city in Iowa doing this on a volunteer basis," Sartor said. "That makes us special."
Bettendorf has not yet condemned any dead trees on private property that pose a hazard to the public, but has an ordinance allowing for that.
Scott County: In 2018, the county removed about 200 ash trees at West Lake Park, where the two campgrounds were planted with almost 80 percent ash trees, and at Scott County Park, Roger Kean, director of conservation for the county, said.
Hundreds more trees will be cut down at West Lake when the big restoration project begins this fall, he said.
In addition, West Lake was chosen in 2017 as the site of a parasitic wasp release that, hopefully, will provide some biological control in coming years, said Mark Kintner, entomologist and EAB coordinator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship.
The department is a cooperator for these efforts. The parasitoids are produced and supplied from the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Plant Protection and Quarantine EAB Parasitoid Recovery Facility in Brighton, Michigan, Kintner said.
Rock Island: The city has the distinction of being the place where the first emerald ash borer was identified in the Quad-Cities; that was in October 2013 in Hasselroth Park, at 28th Street and 78th Avenue West.
But of about 8,459 trees inventoried on public property, fewer than 10 percent are ash, John Gripp, parks department director, said.
In 2017, none were removed, while in 2018, eight were cut down. The city's horticulturist monitors the small inventory and anticipates the city may remove four to six trees this year, and may begin treating one or two, Gripp said in an email.
Moline: The city has about 500 ash trees on public rights-of-way and in parks and originally had expected to treat them. But because of lack of funds, the plan changed to letting nature take its course, keeping a close eye on dead or dying trees that pose a hazard and removing them, Greg Johnson, park operations manager, said.
In 2018, the city removed about 15 trees and has removed a couple more so far this year. "We are taking a bit more aggressive line on removing ashes as we come upon them," Johnson wrote in an email.
Rock Island County: Of the 2,500 acres that are in the Forest Preserve District, about 60 percent is timbered, but there has been no inventory to determine how many might be ash trees, said Jeff Craver, director of the district that is an independent operating taxing body, separate from other county operations.
"We know it (emerald ash borer infestation) is here; we know it's going to be devastating," he said. "But the cost of treating trees is not viable."
Staff has been removing dead and hazardous trees — dozens — as they encounter them in high-traffic areas such as campgrounds, golf courses, along trails and in playgrounds, but they aren't keeping track of numbers, Craver said. Trees also are being removed as a restoration project proceeds at Illiniwek.
One problem staff is encountering is that as ash die and are cut down, invasive plants such as honeysuckle move in. "It's a never-ending battle," Craver said.