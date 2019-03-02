Dennis Laroque lives in an 1880s Davenport mansion with a stone foundation, so he expects that a mouse will occasionally get inside.
And usually a few snap traps are all he needs to keep on top of the problem. But it seems there is always one mouse that has the uncanny ability to eat the peanut butter bait without snapping the trap.
Laroque just ends up feeding him.
About two years ago Laroque decided to figure out a way to make a snap trap more effective and reliable. He was, literally, going to build a better mousetrap.
Thus began an odyssey in which the electrical engineer who retired from the former Alcoa after 31 years built prototype traps, purchased and taught himself to operate a three-dimensional printer and assembled circuit boards.
He also secured a patent pending designation to protect his idea and convinced the owner of Home Hardware, off Division Street at 1716 W. 37th St., to put his Micro Mouse Trap on one of its shelves where you can buy it today for $39.
He "field tested" the trap among neighbors, and it works.
His next move is to try to enlist additional independent hardware stores to sell the trap and continue making them in his basement. If demand should explode, he will investigate making the traps at a factory via an injection mold. Minimum orders usually run around 1,000, he said.
How it works
Laroque's invention uses the basic principle of a snap trap; in fact, his invention looks like a plastic box with a snap trap inside. The difference — and what he is trying to patent — is that instead of relying on the weight of the mouse to trip the snap mechanism, Laroque is relying on the breaking of a beam of light.
A beam powered by a battery pack (or by being plugged into an outlet) streams into the box and when a mouse enters, he breaks the beam. The break alerts a circuit board that sends a signal to a solenoid that pushes a latch that releases the snap.
Simple, really.
Not only is this method more reliable, but it's more effective in killing the mouse instantly because of the precise placement of the snap within the box.
Laroque considers snap traps the most humane way of killing mice. Some commercially viable electronic devices rely on shocking the mouse to death. "I've been shocked before, and I didn't like it," he said. "The mouse doesn't die instantly."
Poison is effective, but the mouse usually dies in some out-of-the way place where a homeowner can't find it and "you smell it for a month."
"I don't like that, either," he said.
Finally there are glue traps in which the mouse dies a slow and presumably miserable death.
"This," Laroque said of his snap trap, "catches him right across the back of the neck and he dies instantly."
How he proceeded
Laroque made his first boxes out of wood, but quickly realized that for volume as well as precision, making the boxes with a 3-D printer would be the answer.
He researched his needs online and purchased a model from Czechoslovakia that was the highest-rated for the cost — $600, a savings of $200 because he agreed to assemble it himself.
Yes, this was a challenge, but, as he said, "you gotta keep the gray matter working."
His next big task was to teach himself 3-D drafting, as the printer will make only what it is told to make via a computer program. Laroque had experience in computer drawing, but not in 3-D.
He also had to collect component parts. He searched for snap traps that were consistently precise; he eventually located what he wanted in China. The electronics came from a company in Minnesota, the screws from Chicago. Each circuit board has about 20 different parts that he solders on, one at a time, in his workshop. This includes a resister, transistor, relay, capacitor, an LED light, the push button and the solenoid. His wife, Pam, suggested a lever on the side so that a person unloading the trap doesn't have to touch the mouse.
Printing the box takes about nine hours and another two hours goes into putting together all the components, including the circuitry.
Getting a patent
Laroque hired Jay Hamilton, an attorney who specializes in intellectual property law, to help him submit a properly worded patent request to the U.S. Patent office.
"You have to have drawings, pictures, descriptions, arrows," Laroque said. "It's pretty involved. And you have to explain what your claim is." That is, what specifically makes your invention unlike any others.
Hamilton also did a patent search to see that there wasn't already something like it.
Once an application is submitted, the patent office conducts its own search and that's the definitive answer. Meantime, LaRoque was protected from anyone stealing his idea out from under him. In November, he filed a formal application, with accompanying fee, and that allows him to mark his product with the words "patent pending."
How long will it take to get the actual patent?
Laroque laughs. He had thought maybe a year or so but, no, it's really more like 30-36 months, or 2½ years.
Meantime, he has purchased a second printer so that he can make two boxes simultaneously. And he's no longer feeding mice.