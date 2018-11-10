Davenport West High School senior Alexa Christiansen says art is the love of her life, but within the past two years she also has gotten into robotics.
She's a big proponent of putting an "A" for "art" in the familiar STEM acronym to make it STEAM, meshing art with science, technology, engineering and math.
So when she learned about an opportunity to decorate a tree for Festival of Trees, she knew she wanted her team — The Mortal Combots, team number 10547 — to take up the challenge. Never mind that the deadline for entry was the very day she learned about it.
Under the coaching of Jason Franzenburg and her push to design, the Combots switched into high gear.
"I'm really excited to showcase STEAM and to show our support of Quad-City Arts," Christiansen said. " And to let everyone in the community know about robotics."
The Combots and the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels, another team based in Riverdale, both want to " spread awareness in the community," Franzenberg said.
On a recent afternoon students were busy at work, and some ornaments — designed on a computer and printed out on a 3-D printer — already had been placed on the tree.
They include the letters of STEAM in which the "S" is an atom, the "T" is a computer mouse, the "E" is a gear, the "A" is a paint brush and the "M" is a ruler.
There's also a blue snowman with arms that look like wrenches and a dragon (the Mortal Combots' mascot) with a Santa hat.
The color theme of red, white and blue is the colors of FIRST, the nonprofit that sponsors the international robotics competition.
The group meets 3:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
As Franzenburg said, "The robots don't build themselves."
Mid-City High School sophomore Cristina Lopez, 15, adjusts a drill press that will make holes in ornaments so they can be hung from a tree. She is a member of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team that meets at the Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale.
Members of the Q-C Elite robotics team designed and manufactured (using a 3-D printer) these square and tree-shaped picture frames that they will fill with pieces of old computer parts to use an ornaments. The team that also calls itself the Flaming Squirrels meets at the Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale.
Because bicycle chains are the drive trains that make robots move, members of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team decided to use various lengths of chain to make ornaments in the shape of stars and candy canes.
This rag doll-looking "ornament" is perhaps the most amazing of the ornament creations made by the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels robotics team. With its jointed legs and arms, neck and waist, one might think that each piece was printed separately and then snapped into place. But, no. The jointed doll was made in one piece on a 3-D printer, with material applied from the inside out. Manufacture took about six hours. Here, North Scott senior Anthony Fecht holds the doll in the approximate position in which it was printed.
Pleasant Valley Junior High School student Samantha Crouse, 14, uses a drill press to make holes in an ornament so it can be hung from the tree. She is a member of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team that meets at the Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale.
To round out their ornament list, members of the Q-C Elite Flaming Squirrels team made several wooden trees on an old-fashioned, hand-operated lathe. These were made on Saturdays in the garage in one of the student's grandfathers.
Members of the Davenport West Mortal Combots robotics team made a tree topper incorporating their mascot, the dragon. When finished, the power sources taped to the sides will not be visible and the topper will rotate.
While some members of Davenport West's Mortal Combots team worked on ornaments for Festival of Trees, senior Danny Cao, 17, was attending to the team's robot, getting it ready for an upcoming competition.
Davenport West senior Alexa Christiansen, 17, pushes a bin of gifts under the tree decorated with ornaments made by the school's Mortal Combots robotics team. Whoever buys the tree will also get the technology-related gifts.
Members of the Davenport West Mortal Combots robotics team made a tree topper incorporating their mascot, the dragon. When finished, the power sources taped to the sides will not be visible and the topper will rotate.
Davenport West senior Alexa Christiansen, 17, pushes a bin of gifts under the tree decorated with ornaments made by the school's Mortal Combots robotics team. Whoever buys the tree will also get the technology-related gifts.
