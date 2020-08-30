Davenport's Bridge Avenue residents form neighborhood group

Being an organized group also will allow them to better promote the area as one rich in history whose integrity and character should be maintained.

The area's location "nestled on top of the bluff and ascending from the Mississippi River provides spectacular water and bi-state views," Daut said in an email. "Secondly, it consists of so many homes with particularly fine original architectural detail.

"Last but not least, we know so much about the families who lived here before us. Our neighborhood offers a rare glimpse into the history of Davenport and the people who contributed to its early settlement and industrial history.

"Included in this extraordinary list of people is Ambrose Fulton who, along with Antoine LeClaire and George Davenport, were early and aggressive promoters of Davenport.

"Fulton was involved in flour mills, railroads, river commerce, land speculation and retail commerce.

"The Gilchrist family was prominent in the coal and lumber businesses, as well as in banking.

"John B. Carmichael dealt in books, stationery and wallpaper.