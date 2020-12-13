Davy Crockett toys 'still give me joy'

A play rifle, a man on a horse and a lunch box with a picture of a man holding a knife might seem like toys belonging to a young boy but, no, they belonged to Hedy Hustedde, 73, of Davenport.

The explanation: Hedy had a childhood crush on Davy Crockett, the American folk hero portrayed by actor Fess Parker in a five-part Disney series that aired on ABC-TV during 1954-55.

Crockett (1786-1836) was a frontiersman, soldier, and politician. He is commonly referred to in popular culture by the epithet "King of the Wild Frontier". He represented Tennessee in the U.S. House of Representatives and served in the Texas Revolution. He likely was killed at the Battle of the Alamo after being captured by the Mexican Army.

The toys were a spin-off from the television series and Hustedde's parents, knowing how much she loved Davy Crockett, bought them for her.

They show the effects of hard play — the horse's tail is missing as is the cork with string attached that popped out of the rifle — but Hustedde values these pieces very much.

She even packed her lunch in the metal box and took it with her every day to work at the Bettendorf Public Library until she retired in 2017.