Daylilies have been called "the perfect perennial."
Reasons include that they are easy to grow, oblivious to most pests (Japanese beetles sit on them, but don't eat them), grow in a variety of soil conditions, are drought-tolerant and increase rapidly through the roots.
Plus, they come in all colors of the rainbow! And even when they're not blooming, their deep green foliage is attractive and healthy-looking.
They do need at least six hours of sun to bloom well, though. They are not a shade plant.
If you don't have many daylilies in your garden — or simply want to be inspired or bask in beauty — you're invited to visit the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 7, when the Cedar Valley Iris and Daylily Society will host a special FREE daylily show.
Keith Riewerts, a Long Grove daylily grower who is president of the society, said he expects about 300 individual flowers in the show. The society has about 120 active members from eastern Iowa and western Illinois, including the Quad-Cities, Bellevue, Burlington and Iowa City.
Categories of flowers will include large (larger than 3½ inches in diameter), small (smaller than 3½ inches in diameter), doubles (multiple petals that make daylilies resemble carnations) and spiders/unusual forms (narrow petals or those that curl and twist).
You'll also see ruffled petals and flowers whose eyes or throats are a very different color from the rest of the petal.
To help you prepare for the show, we've collected a question-and-answer primer of daylily information.
One note: The show does not include a sale. You'll have to make your purchases later.
Q: When do daylilies bloom?
A: Traditionally, July has been the peak month. But because of hybridization, some varieties begin blooming at the end of May, with others continuing into early November.
Each flower blooms only one day. But because there are many buds on one stalk (or scape) and there are many scapes per plant, a single plant can bloom for nearly a month.
Also, some plants have been hybridized to rebloom, sending up a second flush of scapes.
Popular re-bloomers include "Stella d' Oro," "Rosy Returns" and "Happy Returns."
Q: How many kinds are there?
A: As of May 2018, there are nearly 89,000 registered cultivars, according to the American Daylily Society.
This society previously was called the American Hemerocallis Society because "hemerocallis" is the scientific name for daylily, but the name has been changed. The society has 13 regions, with Iowa in 1 and Illinois in 2.
"Hemerocallis" is Greek meaning "beauty" and "day."
Q: Where did the daylilies come from?
A: They originated in China.
Q: When and how do I divide daylilies?
A: Daylilies can be divided in early spring (as new growth begins to emerge) or in late summer/early fall (September). Dig up the entire clump with a spade. Shake or wash off the soil. Then carefully pull the clump apart.
Often, a sharp knife is necessary to divide large, dense clumps. Each division should have two or three fans of leaves and a good root system. When dividing daylilies in September, cut back the foliage to a height of 6 to 8 inches.
Replant the divisions as soon as possible. When planting, the daylily's crown (the area where the shoots and roots meet) should be about 1 inch below the soil surface. Water thoroughly.