Decline in bird diversity linked to neonicotinoids, study finds

The researchers say the effect of neonicotinoids could result directly from birds consuming treated crop seeds and indirectly by affecting the insect populations they feed on. Consumption of just a few seeds is enough the cause long-term damage to the birds' reproduction and development.

The study included data in bird population and species diversity from the North American Breeding Bird Survey, a comprehensive database with data from about 3,000 bird routes across the United States. The researchers correlated the bird data with pesticide use, as well as satellite data on agricultural crop acreage and urban lands use.

They examined whether intensified agricultural production and conversion of grassland to agricultural land also contributed to the bird decline. Results showed a small negative effect on grassland birds related to cropland expansion, but no significant effect on other types of birds.

While the use of other pesticides has been flat or declining, neonicotinoid usage has grown exponentially over the past two decades. Neonicotinoids are considerably more toxic to insects and persist longer in the environment, the researchers note.