To say that Brent and Dan Gleason, of Rock Island, decorate for Christmas, is a vast understatement.
Some years I have to cast around for top stories in Home & Garden.
You’ve decorated the tree, put up the lights and placed a lit candle in every window. But the next thing you know, you smell smoke. Candle fires, stolen presents and…
Q: The association board of my building wants to take down basic pine trees behind my unit. The trees are healthy and provide no danger to the building. These trees provide privacy, shade and comfort to my unit. It is one of the main reasons I purchased the unit. Do I have any recourse?
The holidays are fast approaching — Christmas is Friday! — and if it doesn't seem like there's been enough joy or things to do lately, here ar…
Here are 10 top Christmas stories, from the website reedsy.com, with comments from Alma Gaul, Quad-City Times.