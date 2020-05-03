You are the owner of this article.
Disappointing year for nonprofit plant sales

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the world upside down, including the plans of nonprofit groups that host fundraising plant sales.  Four are scheduled for this week, and that is all for the season.

The first two — Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Quad-City Botanical Center — are for the pickup of preorders only. Neither will have day-of sales.

Wednesday-Friday, May 6-8

Big Brothers Big Sisters, pickup is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, May 6-8 at Northwest Bank and Trust, 100 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Quad-City Botanical Center, pickup is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, Blooming Basket Fundraiser, 8:30 a.m. until plants are sold at Advance Auto Parts Store, 3813 18th Ave., Rock Island.

The baskets are planted by Amish farmers in the Kalona, Iowa, area as a way to supplement their income, Linda Kennel, sale organizer, said. Each basket contains at least three different kinds of flowers and three different colors. Sales "have taken off more than they ever dreamed of," Kennel said.

Amish-made sweet rolls also will be sold, along with home-made dog treats will be for sale.

Over four years, the sale has raised more than $104,000 in sales and donations.

Customers are asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Cash and checks only; no credit cards. 

For more information, call Kennel at 309-737-7258.

Guardians of the Prairie and Forest, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island (new location and expanded hours).

Native flowers, grasses, trees, shrubs and plants for edible landscapes.

Pre-ordering of plants will be due by Thursday, May 7.

On the day of the sale, your order will be ready for you to drive by and pick up.

Volunteers with personal protective covering will load your order into your vehicle with payment due at pick up. Checks and credit card only. (Checks made out to "GPF" Guardians of the Prairie and Forest)

Some species are limited and will be reserved for you on a first-to-order basis.

To order plants, go to https://forms.gle/Kuqvd8BVPtzc5x9Z6

A list of leftover plants will be available the day of the sale for on-site ordering, but organizers are encouraging pre-ordering so they can be ready.

For information on some of the plants offered, go to Guardians of the Prairie and Forest Facebook page.

